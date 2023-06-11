Share
Pat Casey competes in the BMX Dirt qualifying round during the X Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia, on October 19, 2018.
Pat Casey competes in the BMX Dirt qualifying round during the X Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia, on October 19, 2018. (Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

Young Gold Medalist Dead at 29, Killed on Property Owned by Fellow Champion

 By Ole Braatelien  June 11, 2023 at 1:59pm
BMX rider and X Games medalist Pat Casey was killed in a motorcycle stunt at a private track in Ramona, California, on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was trying a jump around 2:30 p.m. at Slayground Motocross Park, which is owned by motorcross star Axell Hodges, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Casey missed the landing and lost control of his bike.

He did not have a pulse when paramedics arrived, and they were unable to resuscitate him.

Friends and sponsors of Casey took to social media to mourn the young champion’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by Pat Casey’s passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, parents and siblings,” X Games said on Instagram. “A true legend in the action sports community, Pat will always be a member of the X Games family and an inspiration to everyone’s life he touched.”

T.J. Lavin, a fellow BMX rider and the host of MTV’s competition series “The Challenge,” also made a statement on Instagram.

Are you a fan of the X Games?

“The world lost one of the baddest to ever do it. I’m so sorry for his wife and kids. @patcaseybmx will forever be remembered for the down to earth sweetheart of a guy that he was,” Lavin wrote.

Others posted tribute videos of the rider on social media.

According to Vans, a sponsor for Casey, he went pro when he was just 16 years old.

He bought his first house at 18, where he built the “Dreamyard,” a famous BMX training ground.

Casey was a medalist at the 2012 and 2013 X Games and won his first gold medal in 2021, according to the Union-Tribune.

His premature death left behind his wife, Chase, and two children.



“I’d like the world to know that he was a man of God, that he loved his family, that he spoke his mind, that he was just everything that embodies — ‘Mr. Perfect’ is what I called him,” Chase Casey told KTLA.

Ole Braatelien
Content Coordinator
Ole Braatelien is a social media coordinator for The Western Journal. He currently attends Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where he is pursuing a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication.




