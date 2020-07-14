According to WXIN-TV, Jessica Doty Whitaker, 24, was gathered with friends in Indianapolis early last Sunday when someone in the group reportedly made the unfortunate choice to use “a slang version of the N-word,” which “prompted a confrontation by a group of strangers.”

According to Doty Whitaker’s family, someone in that group began shouting the phrase “black lives matter,” to which “either Whitaker or someone in her group replied that ‘all lives matter.'” In an interview with The Daily Wire, Doty Whitaker’s father confirmed that it was his daughter who used the phrase “all lives matter.”

While the two groups eventually went their separate ways, her family says tragedy struck when “the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran away.” As a result of the gunfire, Doty Whitaker lost her life.

“She shouldn’t have lost her life,” Jose Ramirez, the victim’s fiancé, said. “She’s got a 3-year-old son she loved dearly. It’s hard to tell him his mom is in heaven and if you want to talk to her you have to look up and say, ‘I love you mom.'”

On the same weekend, an 8-year-old girl was shot to death by Black Lives Matter protesters in Atlanta.

Charmaine Turner, mother of 8-year-old shooting victim Secoriea Turner, pleads with the public for help to find the person responsible for killing her daughter last night on University Ave. and Pryor. A $10,000 reward is being offered to help solve the crime. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/tToUxavgAS — Natisha Lance (@NatishaLance) July 5, 2020

The tragic death of Secoriea Turner took place near the location where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police officers after failing a sobriety test, resisting arrest, and aiming an officer’s taser at him.

Turner’s mother, Charmaine, explained that her daughter did not deserve to lose her life because of what happened to Brooks: “We didn’t have anything to do with that. We’re innocent. We didn’t mean no harm. My baby didn’t mean no harm.”

The left and the establishment media, who have spent the past several weeks propping up Black Lives Matter, should have condemned acts of violence carried out by the movement’s supporters.

However, as White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany pointed out during a media briefing the Monday, “I didn’t receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend.”

Then again, the establishment media appears to be living in a different reality. After all, they described the protests that engulfed the country following the death of George Floyd as “mostly peaceful.”

These “mostly peaceful protests” resulted in the torching of an AutoZone in Minneapolis and the death of a retired police officer in St. Louis. The fact that the protests continued to spiral out of control should have surprised no one.

The indifference BLM protesters and their advocates in the establishment media have displayed toward unnecessary deaths may illustrate why they refuse to use the phrase “all lives matter.” They don’t appear to believe it.

As long as Americans continue to demonize and reject the phrase “all lives matter,” tragic and unnecessary deaths and violence will continue to plague the country. From the deaths of Whitaker and Turner to the explosions of gun violence in New York City and Chicago, America is reaping the consequences of refusing to believe that all lives matter.

Going forward, using the phrase “all lives matter” should not result in death threats or actual death. Rather, it should invite praise. If elected officials really care about healing the fractured nation, they should paint the phrase “all lives matter” on city streets.

Don’t expect that to happen any time soon. As former college professor Dr. Carol Swain explained, Black Lives Matter, which leftist politicians and the establishment media are beholden to, is “part of the cultural Marxist agenda against America.”

Unfortunately, proclaiming that all lives matter does not fit into that agenda. As the deaths of Whitaker and Turner have proven, a nationwide embrace of the phrase “all lives matter” and a defeat of the “cultural Marxist agenda against America” is just what the country needs right now.

