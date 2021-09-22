Share
A Haitian girl stands at a migrant camp at the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday in Del Rio, Texas.
A Haitian girl stands at a migrant camp at the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday in Del Rio, Texas. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Young Not Stupid: When Biden Brings 'Compassion' to the Border, Here's What America Really Gets

 By Cameron Arcand  September 22, 2021 at 1:42pm
The following is an installment in a weekly series of commentary articles by Cameron Arcand, founder of the conservative commentary website Young Not Stupid and a contributor to The Western Journal.

Are you shocked by the flood of Haitian refugees at the border? You might not be.

In fact, 14,000 illegal migrants camped out underneath a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, hardly even feels newsworthy anymore.

These people made the perilous journey through Mexico to escape the poverty and political instability in their own country, and the Biden administration was not up to the challenge.

Local law enforcement described the conditions at the encampment as “third world-like,” according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin.

“Really hard to believe this is the United States of America,” Melugin added.

That’s a major problem, yet President Joe Biden’s handling of the border has numbed the public to chaos and tragedy.

Is President Biden to blame for the surge of Haitian refugees?

There is a humanitarian crisis happening on American soil, and it’s nothing more than we’ve come to expect.

Illegal migrant encounters are at a 21-year high, with nearly 200,000 in July alone, according to Pew Research Center.

That is unacceptable. The Biden administration has clearly lost control of the border despite having had several months to get this “seasonal uptick” under control.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is saying there will be “dramatic results” in Del Rio in the coming days, Politico reported; but don’t hold your breath.

He and other officials have known for months that the Rio Grande Valley is extremely vulnerable, and have done little to mitigate the problem.

The Biden administration has been playing the “at least we aren’t Trump” card from the beginning while ushering in a crisis at the southern border.

Our leaders have not acted with true humanity and conviction.

Instead, they are wearing the old, false guise of compassion. It is a disgrace to this country and those who seek a better life here.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
