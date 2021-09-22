Young Not Stupid: When Biden Brings 'Compassion' to the Border, Here's What America Really Gets

The following is an installment in a weekly series of commentary articles by Cameron Arcand, founder of the conservative commentary website Young Not Stupid and a contributor to The Western Journal.

Are you shocked by the flood of Haitian refugees at the border? You might not be.

In fact, 14,000 illegal migrants camped out underneath a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, hardly even feels newsworthy anymore.

These people made the perilous journey through Mexico to escape the poverty and political instability in their own country, and the Biden administration was not up to the challenge.

Local law enforcement described the conditions at the encampment as “third world-like,” according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin.

“Really hard to believe this is the United States of America,” Melugin added.

Fox News’s @BillFOXLA: “Local law enforcement out here are on-the-record describing this [migrant] camp as ‘third-world-like conditions'” and “really hard to believe this is the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/c9spRcTSKD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2021

That’s a major problem, yet President Joe Biden’s handling of the border has numbed the public to chaos and tragedy.

There is a humanitarian crisis happening on American soil, and it’s nothing more than we’ve come to expect.

Illegal migrant encounters are at a 21-year high, with nearly 200,000 in July alone, according to Pew Research Center.

That is unacceptable. The Biden administration has clearly lost control of the border despite having had several months to get this “seasonal uptick” under control.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is saying there will be “dramatic results” in Del Rio in the coming days, Politico reported; but don’t hold your breath.

The President just addressed the UN— not one mention of the crisis at the border where roughly 15,000 people surged into the US (mostly Haitians) from Mexico. More than 9,000 remain here in Del Rio waiting to be processed by @CBP pic.twitter.com/oPDWpqQKjU — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 21, 2021

He and other officials have known for months that the Rio Grande Valley is extremely vulnerable, and have done little to mitigate the problem.

The Biden administration has been playing the “at least we aren’t Trump” card from the beginning while ushering in a crisis at the southern border.

Our leaders have not acted with true humanity and conviction.

Instead, they are wearing the old, false guise of compassion. It is a disgrace to this country and those who seek a better life here.

