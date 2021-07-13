Young Not Stupid: The Far-Left's Silence on Cuba Is Deafening

The Cuban people began protesting decades of socialist oppression this weekend in a movement known as S.O.S. Cuba.

In the United States, the protests are garnered bipartisan support … well, sort of.

Far-left politicians have been nearly silent on the protests, including the usual “social justice” suspects.

After intense pressure, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders put out a tweet that suggested that former President Donald Trump’s decision to place sanctions back on Cuba had something to do with it.

“All people have the right to protest and to live in a democratic society. I call on the Cuban government to respect opposition rights and refrain from violence,” Sanders said.

“It’s also long past time to end the unilateral U.S. embargo on Cuba, which has only hurt, not helped, the Cuban people.”

But where is New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the rest of the “Squad”?

Of course, nobody should expect to hear from the out-of-touch peanut gallery on this issue, as it directly proves the flaws in their ideology.

Cubans have felt suffocated by their government for decades, as the regime strictly controlled everything from the internet to healthcare.

Most Cubans only make around $20-25 a month, while the government leaders are living lavish lifestyles.

When there is no economic opportunity, people have no reason to hope for a more prosperous future for themselves and their families.

The monster of government control is insatiable, and the far left has fed that monster on a global level for decades.

In the coming days, professional placaters will be citing their talking points about coronavirus and climate change to dismiss the true reason behind these intense demonstrations.

At the same time, do not be surprised if the keyboard warriors on Instagram and Facebook are not sharing their usual infographic, as the standard-bearers of social justice media will be working their hardest to sweep this anti-communist battle under the rug.

Unless the regime effectively squashes these protests, the world will be closely watching the actions of the Cuban people in the coming months.

Prioritizing the individual over the collective will always be the cornerstone of freedom, and the far left will use every tactic in the book to hide that essential truth.

