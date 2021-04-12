Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Young Not Stupid: What SCOTUS' Religious Freedom Ruling in California Means for All of Us

An angular, landscape view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington D.C.Mike Kline / Getty ImagesAn angular, landscape view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington D.C. (Mike Kline / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published April 12, 2021 at 1:35pm
Mewe Share P Share

The following is the part of a weekly series of commentary articles by Cameron Arcand, founder of the conservative commentary website Young Not Stupid and a contributor to The Western Journal.

The Supreme Court ruled Friday evening that California’s restrictions on private prayer meetings were unconstitutional, and is viewed as a major victory by religious liberty advocates.

A bible study group in Santa Clarita, California, sued Governor Gavin Newsom for banning more than three households to gather in a private home for religious activities, a naive and unenforceable rule from The Golden State.

There are three key takeaways from this ruling to better understand the conflict between lockdowns and civil liberties:

First, the majority opinion highlights the necessity of limiting the scope of government power, even during times of peril.

TRENDING: TV Host Grieving Loss of Age 16 Son Who Died After Reportedly Purchasing Drugs on Snapchat

The opinion notes that “government regulations are not neutral and generally applicable, and therefore trigger strict scrutiny under the Free Exercise Clause, whenever they treat any comparable secular activity more favorably than religious exercise.

“It is no answer that a State treats some comparable secular businesses or other activities as poorly as or even less favorably than the religious exercise at issue.”

Secondly, restrictions like the ones lifted explain the hesitancy towards guidelines put forth by state and local bodies throughout the pandemic.

When the government unilaterally decides what is essential and what is not, they are carelessly painting with a broad brush. There is no universally accepted definition of “essential,” therefore making it impossible to create a lockdown that will please everybody.

Do you agree with the Supreme Court's ruling?

In California and in other states with tight restrictions, everyone from restaurant owners to pastors kept their doors open in rebellion. By being asked to go beyond what is reasonable for them, the laws were viewed as an infringement as opposed to a sacrifice for public health.

If states desired increased compliance, they needed to prioritize personal responsibility and respect for civil liberties in their strategy.

Lastly, this is a shining example of why conservatives needed Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the court.

RELATED: Watch: Fox's Doocy Confronts Psaki with Biden's Own Words - She Doesn't Like It

It is not the job of the Supreme Court to execute a political agenda, but the difference in legal interpretations from different justices makes a bold impact on the United States’ political landscape.

Chief Justice John Roberts was appointed by former President George W. Bush as a conservative, but his recent views have hinted that he does not side with the other conservatives serving.

For this case, Roberts did take the side of the minority, but did not join the dissenting opinion either. This is not the first time in recent months that he has not joined the other conservative justices, and likely will not be the last.

As a result of Robert’s change over time, Barrett’s confirmation safely sealed the conservative majority, which should bring people who value religious freedom peace of mind.

Legal disputes have been propelled to the forefront as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, making it clear that there is plenty of gray area with how politicians and public health officials responded to the crisis — and this ruling exemplifies why.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







Young Not Stupid: What SCOTUS' Religious Freedom Ruling in California Means for All of Us
275 Sheriffs Sound Alarm on Border Crisis, Send Letter with Demands to Biden
Multiple Governors Stand Up to Joe Biden's Attack on Second Amendment
GOP Senator: Biden Admin Told Us to 'Delete the Pictures' from Border Visit
Fact Check Exposes the Truth About Biden's Tax Plan for America
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×