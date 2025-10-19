Young Woman Dies in Freak Accident at Utah Concert After Strong Winds Send Debris Flying

A woman died after a wind-blown board struck her in the head at a concert in Salt Lake City.

Ava Ahlander, 23, was at the RedWest Country Music Festival on Oct. 11 when tragedy struck, according to KSTU in Salt Lake City.

On the second day of the three-day event, rain and lightning brought the entertainment to a stop. Tens of thousands were told to evacuate, according to another KSTU report.

Ahlander among them, she took shelter inside her car.

But after a while, and despite the high winds, she exited the vehicle. That’s when a scaffolding board from a nearby construction site impacted her.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and her family confirmed Monday that she had died, according to KSTU.

“It just hit her in the head… in the neck. It was hard. It was fast,” her uncle, Bobby Ahlander, told KUTV. “The doctors said after they were able to get her stable and do a CT scan that it basically crushed her brain stem.”

Scheduled to play the night of the storm was Post Malone, whom Ahlander flew from Seattle to see perform.

“She was an absolute delight. She was so fun. Everybody loved her,” Ahlander’s uncle said. “Of course, this came out of nowhere. You don’t ever expect that to happen. It was just an accident.”

💔Heartbreaking update: 22 year old Ava Ahlander died from injuries after she was struck by board at REDWEST music festival in Salt Lake. In a Go Fund Me Statement, “We are heartbroken to share that Ava Ahlander tragically passed away this weekend following an accident at the… pic.twitter.com/KG285lqlXU — Heidi Hatch KUTV (@tvheidihatch) October 13, 2025

Ahlander’s family was proud of her.

Earlier in her life, she reportedly endured through some dark times.

“Several years ago, she really struggled with some mental health issues,” her uncle said. “She rallied, the family rallied. She really pulled out of that and made a beautiful life for herself.”

A family member confirmed a woman died after she was struck by a board during a storm at a Salt Lake City music festival.https://t.co/DRrSDglD65 pic.twitter.com/Wsp6bx7GqN — KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) October 13, 2025

Her family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs and medical bills. Remaining funds would be donated to charity, according to the page.

“Ava was a beautiful soul whose kindness, warmth, and adventurous spirit touched everyone around her,” the page read.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.