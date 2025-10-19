Share
Young Woman Dies in Freak Accident at Utah Concert After Strong Winds Send Debris Flying

 By Ole Braatelien  October 19, 2025 at 10:00am
A woman died after a wind-blown board struck her in the head at a concert in Salt Lake City.

Ava Ahlander, 23, was at the RedWest Country Music Festival on Oct. 11 when tragedy struck, according to KSTU in Salt Lake City.

On the second day of the three-day event, rain and lightning brought the entertainment to a stop. Tens of thousands were told to evacuate, according to another KSTU report.

Ahlander among them, she took shelter inside her car.

But after a while, and despite the high winds, she exited the vehicle. That’s when a scaffolding board from a nearby construction site impacted her.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and her family confirmed Monday that she had died, according to KSTU.

“It just hit her in the head… in the neck. It was hard. It was fast,” her uncle, Bobby Ahlander, told KUTV. “The doctors said after they were able to get her stable and do a CT scan that it basically crushed her brain stem.”

Scheduled to play the night of the storm was Post Malone, whom Ahlander flew from Seattle to see perform.

“She was an absolute delight. She was so fun. Everybody loved her,” Ahlander’s uncle said. “Of course, this came out of nowhere. You don’t ever expect that to happen. It was just an accident.”

Ahlander’s family was proud of her.

Earlier in her life, she reportedly endured through some dark times.

“Several years ago, she really struggled with some mental health issues,” her uncle said. “She rallied, the family rallied. She really pulled out of that and made a beautiful life for herself.”

Her family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs and medical bills. Remaining funds would be donated to charity, according to the page.

“Ava was a beautiful soul whose kindness, warmth, and adventurous spirit touched everyone around her,” the page read.

