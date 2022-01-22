Share
Commentary

YouTube Removes John MacArthur's Most Recent Sermon After 'Hate Speech' Violation

 By Abby Liebing  January 21, 2022 at 5:38pm
Share

Pastor John MacArthur preached a sermon Sunday at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, about biblical sexuality.

The sermon was posted online, but YouTube removed the video and labeled it “hate speech.” It was later re-uploaded to YouTube, but in its initial move, YouTube did officially label it as hate speech.

MacArthur’s sermon was part of a nationwide effort among pastors and churches to teach about biblical sexuality on Jan. 16. This was a response to raise awareness about the new Canadian law that bans the promotion and practice of conversion therapy for transgender or homosexual persons, ChurchLeaders.com reported.

Conversion therapy is a practice meant to change a person’s sexual identity and orientation. After previously failed attempts, Canada passed legislation at the end of 2021 that made it illegal to provide, profit off of or promote conversion therapy. The new law took effect on Jan. 7, NPR reported.

“It’s official: Our government’s legislation banning the despicable and degrading practice of conversion therapy has received Royal Assent – meaning it is now law. LGBTQ2 Canadians, we’ll always stand up for you and your rights,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.

Trending:
Hillary Clinton Will Hate What Was Found on the Walls of Jeffrey Epstein's Mansion

The idea of conversion therapy has been condemned by major organizations such as United Nations, World Health Organization and Amnesty International, as well as medical associations throughout the world, NPR reported.

But the concern among Christians is that this new ban in Canada could lead to the ban of biblical teaching on sexuality, CBN News reported.

Preachers and Christian leaders have protested the law. More than 4,000 Christian pastors publicly expressed their willingness to protest from the pulpit, Fox News reported.

MacArthur was one of those pastors.

Could this be considered religious persecution?

“There is no such thing as transgender. You are either XX or XY, that’s it. God made man male and female. That is determined genetically, that is physiology, that is science, that is reality,” he said on Sunday in his Los Angeles church, as CBN News reported.

“On the one hand, the reality of that lie and deception is so damaging, so destructive, so isolating, so corrupting that it needs to be confronted, but on the other hand, that confrontation can’t exaggerate what already exists, which is a sense of feeling isolated in relationships,” he added.

His outspokeness about sexuality was interpreted by YouTube as hate speech toward the LGBTQ+ community.

Commentator Todd Starnes said that YouTube informed him that the video violated its hate speech policy.

“Our team has reviewed your content, and, unfortunately, we think it violates our hate speech policy. We’ve removed the following content from YouTube: ‘There is no such thing as transgender. You are either XX or XY. That’s it. – Pastor John MacArthur,'” Starnes said YouTube told him.

Related:
Watch: CNN Sexual Hedonism on Display During NYE Celebration, Even Amid Multiple Sex Scandals

Starnes commented that, “In other words, YouTube affirmed the Canadian law by banning any opposition to transgenderism on their platform.”

This is not the first time that MacArthur and his church have come under fire. During the pandemic, Los Angeles County tried to shut down Grace Church for defying COVID restrictions and standards.

Jenna Ellis, special counsel for the Thomas More Society, who represented MacArthur during that suit, commented on the current situation with YouTube.

“The big tech oligarchy in the United States is implementing the equivalent of Canada’s insane law by censoring truth and the right of pastors to teach the Bible,” Ellis said, as Christian Headlines reported. “If Americans don’t stop big tech, this new Regime will circumvent the Constitution to foreclose our fundamental rights to speak and exercise religion and the impact will be devastating.”

Though YouTube has restored the video, the whole debacle nonetheless demonstrates the cultural barometer toward religion and sexuality.

This whole situation should come as no surprise, considering the cultural sentiment toward the LGBTQ+ community. There has been strict protection of all gay rights, while those who choose to speak out for traditional and biblically defined sexuality have been lambasted by media, tech and others.

But now this campaign has targeted religious freedom and speech itself.

MacArthur appears to be one more victim of this trend as it sways toward religious persecution.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




YouTube Removes John MacArthur's Most Recent Sermon After 'Hate Speech' Violation
Trump: It's Time to Ban Nancy Pelosi from Stock Trading
TSA Admits It Allows Illegal Immigrants to Use Arrest Warrants as ID to Board Planes
Watch: School Board's Blood-Boiling Response When Father Breaks Down Asking About Daughter's Sexual Assault
Struggling Biden Turns to Tom Hanks for National Campaign to Mark One Year in Office
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!