Zelenskyy Now Asking for Peace Conference, Approaches the Swiss for Help

 By Jack Davis  January 15, 2024 at 3:13pm
As Russia’s war against Ukraine nears the two-year mark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for a peace conference in Switzerland that will leave at least one nation on the sidelines.

“We are open to all countries of the world that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Therefore you can draw conclusions on whom we invite,” he said after a Monday meeting with Swiss President Viola Amherd, according to Barron’s.

Amherd said that Switzerland would try to make a peace conference take place.

“We would like to have a widely supported summit with as many countries as possible participating,” she said. “Once the time has come when we see that we can hold a successful summit, we will jointly organize that.”

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 amid expectations of a quick Russian victory.

Ukraine held off the initial Russian onslaught, but hopes that an offensive last year would push Russian troops out of Ukraine did not materialize, despite Ukraine’s use of American-made weaponry.

Zelenskyy said any peace conference should include China even if it would not include Russia.

“We would want China to be involved,” he said. “It is very important for us to show that the whole world is against Russia’s aggression and the whole world is for a just peace.”

“This summit must energize everything that has already been achieved and must determine that the end of the war must be exceptionally just, and the restoration of the force of international law must be truly complete,” Zelenskyy said.

It was unclear when the conference would take place.

Should the U.S. attend any peace conference?

The proposal comes as U.S. lawmakers tussle over a Biden administration request for more military aid for Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is urging approval of the $60 billion in new funding, according to ABC News.

“Whatever the price of supporting Ukraine is now, the price of fixing the mess in the world if Ukraine loses will be much, much higher,” he said.

“Even if we run out of weapons, we will fight with shovels,” Kuleba added. “Because what is at stake here for Ukraine is the existence of this nation.”

