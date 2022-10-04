Blast Of Winter-like Cold On The Way For Midwest, Northeast

AccuWeather forecasters expect the coldest air of the season to arrive this week in the Midwest and Northeast, and a little snow could even come with it. The taste of winterlike cold will occur following a brief, and perhaps welcome, warmup across parts of the East.

Temperatures in recent days have been on the chilly side, especially in the Northeast, which was dealing with the aftereffects of Hurricane Ian Monday in some areas. New York City has barely made it above 60 to start the month when average high temperatures in early October there are near 70 degrees.

Through midweek, however, a couple of warmer days may be in store. A coastal storm just offshore may keep the immediate coast on the cooler side, but temperatures may go up a bit where the skies are clearer. High temperatures in the 70s are likely in store across the Midwest and into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday, with 60s expected farther north and east.

By Wednesday, the thermometer may read a few degrees higher, with 70s forecast across the Midwest and Northeast, and perhaps even a few low 80s for cities such as St. Louis, Missouri, and Evansville, Indiana. High temperatures will shift from the 50s at the start of the week in Philadelphia to the 60s Wednesday and 70s Thursday. A similar forecast is in store for Washington, D.C., and New York City.

For those looking to enjoy the calm conditions outdoors, the middle of the week may be some of the best days to do so for some time because an advancing cold front will bring a quick change and much colder weather by Thursday in the Midwest and by the weekend in the Northeast, forecasters say.

“As a strong cold front moves through, the jet stream will quickly sink out of Canada and well south of the region, allowing polar air to spill southward and eastward,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney explained.

Cold air will arrive first in the western Great Lakes. In locations such as Chicago, Milwaukee and Grand Rapids, Michigan, lows should reach into the 30s Thursday night, with temperatures near or below the freezing mark in northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

By Friday night, the cold air will cover a broader area and extend eastward to the Atlantic coast. Cities such as Chicago and Detroit, as well as portions of the Cleveland metro area, are likely to see their first freeze of the season, as should portions of New England. Across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic and even extending as far south as northern Virginia, temperatures in the 30s are expected Friday night and Saturday morning.

In addition to the lower temperatures, gusty winds are likely to add an additional chill to the air. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph in spots as the potent cold front swings through, making the air feel even colder. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures may dip into the 20s overnight across the Midwest and Northeast and may struggle to get out of the upper 30s and 40s during the day.

“For those who have become used to summer heat and humidity, the weather late this week will be a blustery reminder that fall is well underway, with winter not far off,” LeSeney said.

Despite being quite strong, this system is unlikely to bring substantial precipitation along with it. As is common with storms originating in the interior of Canada, there will be little moisture to work with. As a result, any precipitation is expected to remain light and spotty, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

However, some areas may still see their first snowflakes of the season since temperatures will drop to low enough levels.

In the Lower 48, snow could first occur across portions of Minnesota and northern Michigan Thursday night before pushing eastward into the Northeast to start the weekend. However, despite the sudden surge of cold air, the snow is likely to be very light and is unlikely to accumulate.

“While a slushy coating of snow can’t be ruled out in some higher elevations in New England, the vast majority of any flurries or snow showers will not accumulate in the United States,” LeSeney said, noting that ground temperatures would be much warmer than the colder air.

Farther north in Canada, weather conditions could be slightly more impactful, as temperatures will be lower and a bit more moisture may be present.

“The push of colder weather could also result in snowfall along portions of the Trans-Canada Highway across northern Ontario Thursday and across western Quebec by Friday. A bit of slushy snow could accumulate in these areas, including in cities such as Thunder Bay and Sudbury, Ontario,” LeSeney explained.

Toward the end of the upcoming weekend, temperatures may slowly climb back up a bit. However, rounds of cold air will become stronger and occur more frequently as autumn progresses.

Produced in association with AccuWeather.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this story prior to publication. Therefore, it may not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.