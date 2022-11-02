"I Love Cleaning So Much I Gave Up My Job To Travel The World And Scrub Homes For Free"

A woman loves cleaning so much that she gave up her job as a professional to travel the world and scrub homes for free. Auri Katariina, 29, quit her job as a service manager at a cleaning company in the summer of 2021 to pursue her passion of cleaning other people’s homes for free.

Auri, who says she is in “heaven” when she cleans, visits people from all over the world to help them clean their filthy or cluttered homes. She caught the bug when she helped a bereaved single mum declutter her home – and for months, she was out of pocket. But thanks to her viral videos of cleaning tips, she’s now sponsored, and it covers her expenses, but she still never charges a penny.

She has gone as far as the USA and the UK to help people who are in desperate need of help. She picks where to clean from the requests she gets online, but she chooses only the dirtiest, grimiest homes belonging to people most in need.

By sharing her most shocking tidy-ups online, she has amassed a huge following of 7.8 million followers on TikTok, who tune in to see her latest cleaning adventures. Auri from Tampere, Finland, said: “I only clean for free – you can’t buy my services, and I won’t ever charge anyone to clean their home.

“My dream is to clean for free all over the world, and help people whilst doing something I absolutely love. I’ve always loved cleaning, and I began posting videos online of me just cleaning my family’s and friends’ homes two years ago.

“Then one day, a woman asked me for help because she was struggling so much and her home was so messy. She had three kids, and her husband had just taken his own life, so she was finding it really difficult. I was more than happy to help, I was excited actually, and I wanted to help her.

“I went at a weekend and cleaned her home for two days. By the end, she was crying, and her kids were hugging and thanking me. It was the best feeling ever. I could see the transformation in the house and how happy they were.”

From then on, Auri replied to requests on social media and cleaned three homes for free in a month while still working full time.



Produced in association with SWNS.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this story prior to publication. Therefore, it may not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.