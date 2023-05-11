Family Guy’s Lois Griffin has been voted America’s favorite mom — beating actual living moms like Katy Perry, Beyoncé and Michelle Obama.

As Mother’s Day looms this coming Sunday, pollsters asked more than 2,000 adult Americans to rank mothers — both fictional and real — from a list of 50 candidates. The list also included Serena Williams, Morticia Addams and soon-to-be mom-of-two, Rihanna.

Jennifer Lopez, Drew Barrymore and Goldie Hawn were also on the list.

While Americans chose an unusual mom to put at the top of their list, the qualities they sought in mothers were hardly controversial. More than 40 percent of Americans surveyed said that a good mom was someone who could “multitask” while another 46 percent said being “supportive” was key to successful mothering.

Lois Griffin beat Michelle Obama, Beyoncé in favorite mom poll https://t.co/IrzGC7CX2P pic.twitter.com/yFK2eckvn1 — New York Post (@nypost) May 11, 2023



The poll was commissioned by St Pierre, a bakery company that describes itself as “bringing the joy of French bakery lovers around the world” that sells bread and pastries in shops and supermarkets across the United States. The poll was conducted by OnePoll, a Brooklyn-based polling company that works with Groupon and other brands.

Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham and Angelina Jolie featured in the top 10 most voted when respondents were asked who they would like to be their mom.

Meanwhile, Madonna, Kim Kardashian and Carol Brady from “The Brady Bunch” were voted in the top 20 most iconic moms of all time.

When it comes to feeling inspired by famous mothers, sense of humor, general outlook on life and parenting styles were cited as the top reasons for this.

Is this an accurate ranking? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

With Marge Simpson, Cersei Lannister and Khloe Kardashian landing in the top 20 for those who people have based their own parenting tactics on.

“Moms are the most important people in our lives, so ahead of Mother’s Day — which this year coincides with National Brioche Day — we thought it would be interesting to find out who the nation’s favorite moms — both fictional and real — are,” a representative for bakery brand, St Pierre, said.

In terms of what makes a memorable famous mom, confidence, likeability and career were cited as the most popular reasons.

But 43 percent even went as far to say it was their name which made them noteworthy, with 40 percent highlighting famous catchphrases or quotes from celebrity mothers.

More than four in 10 (43 percent) claim their own mom is one of their best friends and 42 percent label them as their role model.

Encouragingly, 60 percent say their relationship with their mom improved with age as 55 percent report some of their fondest memories from adulthood are time spend with their mother.

Exactly six in 10 plan to celebrate Mother’s Day this year and 49 percent say their favorite way to do so is by cooking together.

“We know that food plays an important role in relationships but also in making memories. Food is more than a meal on a plate; it’s an experience shared, a memory created and an occasion to look forward to. Enjoying good food is an easy way to make everyday magnifique, which is why for 47 percent of Americans, food plays a large part in Mother’s Day celebrations across the country.”

When asked which foods they’re most likely to enjoy, the top ten included cakes, French toast, apple pie and pastries.

A further 45 percent admit they have been planning what to cook for a while, however, 41 percent always end up making the same dishes — with 47 percent saying the recipes have been passed through generations.

The post “Lois Griffin named America’s favorite mom” appeared first on Zenger.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.