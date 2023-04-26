Don Lemon Offered Job at Fast Food Restaurant Chain: 'Just Send Over Your Resume'

Don Lemon was offered a job right after he announced Monday on Twitter that he had been fired by CNN after 17 years with the cable network.

He was not privy to enjoying a news cycle to himself, as Monday was the same day Fox News mysteriously parted ways with top-rated primetime host Tucker Carlson.

Lemon reportedly has retained the services of superstar entertainment attorney Bryan Freedman, which could signal the former “Don Lemon Tonight” and “CNN This Morning” host intends to pursue a hefty severance package from the liberal network.

In the event he is unable to secure such a payout, however, he has another potential income source on the table.

Rapper Rick Ross, who owns more than 30 Wingstop franchises across the country, offered Lemon a job at any one of them.

“Just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Damn, Don,” Ross said in a video message posted to social media.

“But guess what?” he continued. “The brother’s got your back. We hiring at Wingstop, and for some reason I believe you know what you doing with the lemon-pepper wings.”

“So man, just send over your résumé — well — after 17 years, damn,” he said.

The rapper then deadpanned, “But I’ma make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother. Stay solid, brother.”

Rick Ross reacts to Don Lemon getting fired from CNN 😭😭 “We hiring at Wingstop” pic.twitter.com/AB2p9wEjeR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 24, 2023

There was no indication Lemon planned to take him up on the offer.

The longtime CNN host tweeted Monday that he had learned from his agent that the network was letting him go.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon said. “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” he added. “It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

Lemon concluded, “I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run.”

The CNN Communications Twitter account quickly contradicted his account.

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate,” it said.

Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023

The account added, “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.