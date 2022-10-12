US Army Unveils Futuristic Hybrid Battle Tank

The United States Army has unveiled its futuristic new battle tank.

A “technology demonstrator” of the AbramsX has been shown off at the U.S. Army’s 2022 AUSA event in Washington, D.C. this week.

It showcases a next-gen, space-age design and boasts many improvements on the battle-worn previous incarnations of the previous Abrams main battle tank.

The tracked vehicle will be lighter, require half the amount of fuel, and be more stealthy thanks to a hybrid power system.

At AUSA 2022, GDLS General Dynamics Land Systems GDLS unveils AbramsX tank, StrykerX 8×8 armored vehicle, Stryker Leonidas and TRX Breacher engineer robotic vehicle technology demonstrator. General Dynamics via SWNS

Vitally, an unmanned turret and auto-loading ammunition system would reduce crew size from four to three.

U.S. manufacturers General Dynamics Land Systems say the AbramsX “features reduced weight for improved mobility and transportability, delivering the same tactical range as the M1A2 Abrams with 50% less fuel consumption.

“The AbramsX’s hybrid power pack supports the U.S. Army’s climate and electrification strategies, enhances silent watch capability and even allows for some silent mobility.”

“With a reduced crew size and AI-enabled lethality, survivability, mobility, manned/unmanned teaming (MUM-T) and autonomous capabilities, AbramsX can be a key node in lethal battlefield networks and serve as a bridge from Abrams SEPv3 and SEPv4 to a future tank.”

The AbramsX was rolled out at the U.S. Army 2022 AUSA Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, which is described as the army’s “premier professional association and host of the largest land power exposition in the U.S.”

Day 1 at AUSA 2022, the Association of United States Army defense exhibition for the Army Recognition editorial team. In this video, exclusive interviews with GDLS (General Dynamics Land systems) to discover the AbramsX tank, StrykerX 8×8 armored vehicle technology demonstrator, Stryker Leonidas counter-drone system, and TRX Breacher combat engineer robot.

