An animal tranquilizer referred to as a “zombie drug” is flowing into the United States across its southern border, a doctor who has studied the drug says.

Xylazine, known as “tranq,” “tranq dope,” and “zombie drug,” is an FDA-approved animal tranquilizer that has become paired with fentanyl by drug users to create a stronger high.

“Xylazine is FDA-approved for use in animals as a sedative and pain reliever,” the FDA said in a November 2022 statement warning clinicians of the drug.

“Xylazine is not safe for use in humans and may result in serious and life-threatening side effects that appear to be similar to those commonly associated with opioid use, making it difficult to distinguish opioid overdoses from xylazine exposure.”

Dr. Joseph Friedman, who has studied the drug, told Fox News it is being smuggled across the southern border, and there’s also evidence that it’s being diverted from the domestic veterinary supply.

“Our study showed it being mixed into fentanyl in Tijuana, Mexico, specifically, and it’s also present in San Diego and southern California more broadly,” he said, speaking of a study released in January.

“The arrival of xylazine-fentanyl co-use to the North American overdose crisis has been highly notable, and xylazine has been identified as an emerging threat by the government of the U.S., Chile, by the Organization of American States, and more recently by Mexico,” the study said.

The drug constricts blood vessels and cuts off oxygen flow to parts of the body, causing abscesses that rot the flesh. The drug does not respond to naloxone, often known by the trade name Narcan, which is used to save people who have overdosed on opioids.

“It’s almost exclusively used together with fentanyl to augment it, almost never by itself,” Friedman said, noting that in a 2022 study he published, 98 percent of the time xylazine was found with fentanyl.

The Drug Enforcement Agency warned about the drug in 2023.

“Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier,” the DEA said then.

“The DEA has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in 48 of 50 states. The DEA Laboratory System is reporting that in 2022, approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine.”

A 2023 report in The New York Times said xylazine is being used “to bulk up illicit fentanyl, making its impact even more devastating.”

The report said xylazine use causes wounds that “erupt with a scaly dead tissue called eschar,” which can lead to amputation if left untreated. Xylazine use induces a “blackout stupor for hours, rendering users vulnerable to rape and robbery,” the report said.

Xylazine began as a Philadelphia issue, according to The New York Post, but has since moved on to other major cities across the country. It’s now enough of an issue that outlets are dedicating entire reports on xylazine discoveries in California and Arizona.

“Tranq is basically zombifying people’s bodies. Until nine months ago, I never had wounds. Now, there are holes in my legs and feet,” a user only identified as “Sam” told SkyNews.

“The main concern is we’re already amid the worst overdose crisis in history, nationally and locally,” Dr. Gary Tsai told the Los Angeles Times. “This would increase deaths from overdoses.”

