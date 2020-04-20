SECTIONS
Zuckerberg: Organizing Anti-Lockdown Protests on Facebook is 'Harmful Misinformation and We Take That Down'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the 56th Munich Security Conference in Munich on Feb. 15, 2020.Christof Stache / AFP via Getty ImagesFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the 56th Munich Security Conference in Munich on Feb. 15, 2020. (Christof Stache / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published April 20, 2020 at 4:25pm
Facebook has decided that protests against government-imposed lockdowns now qualify as “harmful misinformation” that the social media giant will take down.

After weeks of supporting government restrictions, Americans have grown restive amid edicts that have closed businesses and resulted in vast unemployment. As a result, protests against those edicts have taken place in Minnesota, Kentucky, Ohio and North Carolina, with more cropping up around the nation.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” to discuss Facebook’s partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to survey Facebook users about possible symptoms and use that information to map potential hot spots governments might not know exist, or might not wish to reveal.

During the interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Zuckerberg was asked about Facebook’s role in the spread of information about protests against government orders to stay at home.

“We do classify that as harmful misinformation and we take that down,” the tech executive said.

“At the same time, it’s important that people can debate policies, so there’s a line on this, you know, more than normal political discourse. I think a lot of the stuff that people are saying that is false around a health emergency like this can be classified as harmful misinformation,” he added.

The Hill reported that a Facebook spokesperson said that events would be taken down when they violate state laws or “guidance.”

Are you concerned by Facebook's actions?

“Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook,” the spokesperson said. “For this same reason, events that defy government’s guidance on social distancing aren’t allowed on Facebook.”

According to one journalist, that has already taken place.

“Facebook says it has removed promotion of anti-quarantine events in California, New Jersey, and Nebraska after consultation with state governments,” CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan tweeted.

RELATED: Facebook Removes Trump Campaign Ads for Allegedly Spreading Misinformation

He added that other states are now being given the deciding vote on whether their citizens can communicate through Facebook about planned protests.

“[Facebook says] it is working to get answers from New York, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Pennsylvania as to whether anti-quarantine protests breaks those states’ social distancing measures,” he wrote.

Last week, President Donald Trump tweeted his support for protests in various states. Twitter said those messages did not violate its content rules, according to Bloomberg.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
