One-year-old twins were shot in their Canton, Ohio, home early Wednesday morning in the latest incident in a string of firearm homicides.

Twins Ace and Arcel Lucas were taken to a local hospital after gunshots were fired into their home while they were sleeping on a couch.

Ace died while his brother is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries, WJW reported. Police say the twins’ parents were asleep and not injured.

The city of Canton recorded two other fatal shootings within the last 24 hours, according to WJW.

Ronald Pleasant, 31, and Brandon Bush, 20, were killed in separate shootings late Tuesday night, with two other men hospitalized from gunshot wounds.

The Canton Police Detective Bureau is working alongside the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force to investigate the shootings, WJW reported.

A nationwide uptick in fatal shootings, often involving children, has received national attention in recent weeks.

Over the 4th of July weekend, six children were shot and killed in cities around the country including San Francisco, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. The children ranged in age from six to 14 years old.

Chicago alone recorded a total of 66 shooting victims and six homicides over the holiday weekend. 15 were shot at a funeral service on Tuesday evening in an apparent gang-related attack.

