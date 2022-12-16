Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest

10-Year-Old Mauled Saving Siblings From Vicious Dog Attack: 'I'm Dying, Tell Everyone I Love Them'

 By Amanda Thomason  December 16, 2022 at 3:19pm
Parler Share

Three siblings were playing together in their grandma’s backyard in El Paso, Arkansas, on Sunday when their world was turned upside-down.

“It was the worst day of my entire life ever,” grandmother Brenda Hrubes told KARK.

As 3-year-old Annsley, 6-year-old Declan, and 10-year-old Aiden enjoyed the outdoors, the neighbor’s two dogs spotted them and ran over. Seeing the dogs approach Annsley, Declan got up and put himself directly in their path.



He carried Annsley while the dogs attacked him and he tried to protect her. Aiden then heroically threw himself in the way of Declan and Annsley, and the dogs started to maul him.

Trending:
Pelosi Gets Heated Over Simple Question All Americans Deserve to Know Answer to: 'Don't Bother Me'

“Our middle child Declan (6 years old) got in between his sister and the dogs and started carrying/shielding his sister away from the attacking dogs all while being attacked viciously by both dogs,” dad Jacob Moore wrote on a GoFundMe he started for the children.

“Aiden (10 years old) then stepped in between Declan and the dogs to get them off of his brother and sister. We had to rush them to ER where Declan had to receive stitches in multiple places all over his body. Aiden has to have surgery as he got the worst of it.”

Hrubes shared that at one point, the young hero believed he was dying and had one final message for his family.

“He was laying in the street and the owner was already dragging one of the dogs away, but the other was still just chewing him up,” she recalled Aiden saying.

“My 10-year-old grandson was laying there saying ‘I’m dying, Bren bren I’m dying, tell everyone I love them.'”

“It felt like a million needles were poking me,” Declan said of the attack.

“I thought we were going to lose him,” Declan added of Aiden.

Declan ended up getting 10 stitches to close up his wounds, and Aiden was in surgery for three hours to treat around 40 wounds he received in the attack — but they were relieved that their sister was safe.

“It’s okay, you aren’t bit,” Declan said. “That’s the only thing that matters.”

Related:
Waste Management Workers Spot Elderly Man Trapped Under Golf Cart Overnight: 'Nobody Saw Him'

While Aiden’s injuries were extensive, doctors have given him a good prognosis.



“We just talked to the Dr,” Hrubes posted in an update on Facebook from Dec. 12. “Aiden came thru surgery fine. They were able to close all the wounds. Which means it’s less likely he’ll need other operations layer on.

“Thanks for everyone’s prayers. He’ll probably be released tomorrow. I’m so grateful!! No major muscle or artery damage.”



The wounds will heal, the scars will fade, but these two brothers’ love for their little sister will never be forgotten.

“These boys are heroes!” their father wrote on GoFundMe. “They were so brave and had it not been for them, their baby sister could have been seriously injured or worse.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




10-Year-Old Mauled Saving Siblings From Vicious Dog Attack: 'I'm Dying, Tell Everyone I Love Them'
Waste Management Workers Spot Elderly Man Trapped Under Golf Cart Overnight: 'Nobody Saw Him'
8-Year-Old Suddenly Loses Ability to Walk, Then Stops Speaking Midsentence: 'She's Completely Disabled'
Freak Accident Involving Vicks VapoRub Leaves Baby with Third-Degree Burns on 40 Percent of Body
Church Bus Carrying 12 Children Flips, Injuring All and Leaving One in Critical Condition
See more...

Conversation