11 Pro-Life Activists Charged by Biden's DOJ, While Pro-Abortion Activists Face No Charges for Attacking Pregnancy Centers

In what is being called an inequity of justice, the United States federal government has brought criminal charges against eleven pro-life activists who blocked access to an abortion facility in Tennessee last year.

Meanwhile the Department of Justice cannot account for its apparent failure to pursue and prosecute pro-abortion extremists who have engaged in violent attacks nationwide against pro-life pregnancy centers, agencies and even churches since May.

The inconsistency is remarkable. Some are even suggesting the Biden administration is actively demonstrating bias against the pro-life movement in favor of the pro-abortion agenda.

If so, it represents a grievous misapplication of the law.

Live Action News reported that the eleven pro-life advocates visited the Carafem abortion facility in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, in March 2021. The activists, ranging in age from 24 to 87, entered the building, which is shared by numerous firms.

The activists went to the hallway outside of Carefem and began singing and praying. Police arrived later and arrested several of the participants. They were released shortly thereafter, after being charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

On Wedneday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the home of one of the activists. Neighbors reported that FBI agents with guns drawn entered the residence of Chester Gallagher, who was out of state at the time. Gallagher was located and instructed to turn himself in to the authorities. The FBI told the same thing to the ten other pro-life activists who participated in the event at Carafem.

According to The Blaze, the several of the pro-life activists were charged with “conspiracy against rights secured by the FACE Act and committing FACE Act violations.”

The FACE Act – short for “Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances” – was signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994. It’s primary purpose at the time was to protect access to abortion “clinics” against protesters who were deemed a threat.

Should the DOJ be sued for ignoring violence committed by pro-abortion activists? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Seven of the activists face up to 11 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for “FACE Act violations.” Five could go to jail for a year and pay $10,000.

The DOJ has been on a tear of late against the pro-life movement. Last month the FBI sent dozens of agents to the Pennsylvania home of activist Mark Houck. He was taken away while his wife and children tearfully watched. Houck is also charged with violating the FACE Act.

But if the DOJ is being heavy handed in its hunting down any protester who ever darkened the door of an abortion facility, it is apparently very slack in applying equal force against those who have indeed committed acts of violence against pro-life institutions.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported that there have been at least 150 acts of vandalism, arson and other attacks on pro-life interests since May, when a draft of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked.

But the Federal Bureau of Investigation has yet to claim even one person as being responsible for the violence.

The Catholic News Agency has actively documented almost a hundred attacks on Catholic churches, pro-life agencies, maternity homes and other locations since the leak.

Similarly, CatholicVote Civic Action maintains an updated list of more than 200 Catholic churches that have been attacked since 2020.

Many of the attacks over this summer were carried out by pro-abortion zealots calling themselves Jane’s Revenge, as noted by Daily Caller. The group has claimed responsibility for at least 17 attacks, some of which included Molotov cocktails and arson. But again, the FBI has made no arrests stemming from any incident involving Jane’s Revenge, according to Fox News.

As of this date, the DOJ has failed to declare whether it has taken any measure toward bringing pro-abortion extremists to justice at all.

The cases of anti-pro-life violence have thus far been relegated to local and state jurisdictions. The federal government has chosen to not become involved, even though coordinated attacks most certainly fall under the umbrella of domestic terrorism.

According to the DOJ website, the FACE Act “is not about abortions. The statute protects all patients, providers and facilities that provide reproductive health services, including pro-life pregnancy counseling services and any other pregnancy support facility providing reproductive health care.”

It seems however that there is a great disparity when it comes to abortion providers and the rights of pro-life supporters. The FACE Act is being applied arbitrarily, with clear prejudice against those who believe that human life is sacred beginning in the womb. This, despite the FACE Act distinctly reading that it targets whoever “intentionally damages or destroys the property of a place of religious worship.”

If the rule of law cannot be applied equally to every citizen, then it cannot be said that the people of the United States live under the rule of law at all.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.