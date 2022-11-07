The departure of an executive from Twitter is raising eyebrows about the supposed impartiality of the social media giant prior to its acquisition by Elon Musk.

A tweet by former Twitter counsel Shannon Raj Singh indicates that Twitter had been actively promoting a United Nations “human rights” agenda.

Meanwhile, the company was also censoring and silencing users who dared to openly question and dissent from the “official” narrative about COVID-19, the 2020 election, the Hunter Biden laptop and other issues.

In the Twitter thread from Friday, Singh stated that the entire human rights team had been severed from the company.

Singh, who was let go as part a huge cut in Twitter’s workforce, wrote:

“Yesterday was my last day at Twitter: the entire Human Rights team has been cut from the company.

“I am enormously proud of the work we did to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business & Human Rights, to protect those at-risk in global conflicts & crises including Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, and to defend the needs of those particularly at risk of human rights abuse by virtue of their social media presence, such as journalists & human rights defenders.”

It seems, however, that no tears are being shed by users who pointed out that there was no such sympathy for those who disagreed with official policies on COVID vaccinations.

Sorry for your job loss; however, thousands of RNs & other healthcare providers lost their job for refusing to get the jab. Where was the Human Rights team as this was occurring? Our human rights were swept under the rug; no one should’ve lost their job for refusing the jab. — Kim (@kimmiejs) November 5, 2022

There’s little doubt that many are sharing that sentiment. From early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Twitter clamped down hard on anything it deemed to be “misinformation” and that effort only got stronger as many raised concerns about the safety and validity of the coronavirus vaccines.

And then in the wake of the 2020 election, Twitter actively banned users who raised significant doubts about the election of Joe Biden.

Before that, Twitter had also intervened on behalf of the Biden presidential campaign when it suspended the New York Post’s account over its coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop and censored users who attempted to spread the word about the story.

Throughout most of its history, Twitter has boasted of being a bastion of free speech. The evidence against that proclamation weighs otherwise.

For all of its preening about being a public square for the dissemination of ideas, it is glaringly obvious that Twitter pre-Musk has been a pro-leftist platform determined to champion liberal causes at any cost. It is now apparent that all along, the only “free speech” that was being tolerated on Twitter was that which conformed to liberal ideology and the policies of government officials, regardless of whether they had been elected.

In its classic sense, “fascism” involves the government colluding with private enterprises to enforce public policy. Twitter’s engagement with the United Nations to implement an agenda by un-elected officials, while simultaneously disenfranchising those who dared to dispute the prevailing narrative, certainly adheres to that description.

Newsweek reported Friday that many activists are condemning Elon Musk’s dismissal of Twitter’s “human rights” personnel. It seems that if Musk wanted to rock the boat, he is certainly doing that.

But the real problem at Twitter is the inherent hypocrisy of a company that pretended to protect “human rights” while making a practice of trampling the rights of those who object to the liberal/progressive worldview favored by its pre-Musk leadership. The “rights” being protected went only one way.

Perhaps with Musk at the helm, Twitter is at last poised to be the place of unfettered free speech that it was meant to be, regardless of idea or ideology.

