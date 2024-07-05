A teenaged boy is dead after a police-involved shooting in which officers claim the youth pointed a replica firearm at them.

The incident unfolded on the night of June 28 in Utica, New York.

According to the Utica Observer-Dispatch, officers from the Utica Police Department encountered 13-year-old Nyah Mway and another juvenile at 10:18 p.m.

Mway was walking near the unidentified juvenile, who was riding a bicycle in the street.

Police stopped the teens, who they say matched the description of suspects in recent local robberies, using Mway’s presence on the road as a pretense.

Mway initially had his hands up as police approached but turned and fled before officers could pat him down for weapons.

As police gave chase, they say Mway turned and brandished what appeared to be a firearm towards the officers.

Officers called out the apparent gun as the teen was tackled and taken to the ground. During the scuffle a single shot was fired, striking Mway. He died of his wounds after being transported to a local hospital.

The weapon was discovered to be an accurate BB gun replica of a Glock 17, a real handgun.

Was this a justified shooting? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The three officers involved were placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

WARNING: The following links contain images that may be disturbing for some readers.

The UPD uploaded much of the officers’ body camera footage in multiple videos on its YouTube channel.

Images released by the department show the convincing replica pistol. It has no orange markings or other indicators that it is a pellet gun instead of a real firearm.

While the police department is conducting its own investigation, a higher state office will also be probing the matter.

According to the Associated Press, the office of State Attorney General Letitia James will be reviewing the shooting to decide whether it was a justified use of force.

The family of Mway, who are immigrants from Myanmar that brought him to the United States, called the killing a murder.

Authorities have not yet provided a time frame for the ongoing investigations.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.