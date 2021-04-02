The Biden administration knew about the contaminated coronavirus vaccine batch that forced 15 million doses to be trashed last month but hid the debacle from the public, according to high-level insiders.

“Senior Biden administration health officials, including some within the White House, knew two weeks ago that a Johnson & Johnson contractor’s production problems could delay delivery of a significant number of future vaccine doses,” three top administration officials told Politico.

While the revelation about the supply disruption went public on Wednesday, the report said Biden administration officials were aware of the crisis last month — all while publicly bragging that it was meeting its vaccine deadlines.

Emergent BioSolutions is a Maryland-based contractor for Johnson & Johnson, a government-endorsed supplier of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Last month, workers at Emergent ruined 15 million doses of the J&J vaccine by accidentally mixing ingredients from two separate coronavirus vaccines together.

TRENDING: Alaska Governor Tells Biden Exactly What He Can Do With His Mask Mandates

As a result, the contractor was forced to throw out the batch, causing a potentially huge disruption in the nationwide supply chain.

Despite this alarming accident and the accompanying supply delays this could unleash, the Biden administration kept the mishap under wraps — until insiders leaked the intel this week.

While accidents do happen, the Biden administration’s penchant for media blackouts on crises that spotlight its ineptitude is a major red flag.

Two senior administration officials told Politico that the debacle will delay future shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will disrupt the distribution of doses to states for the next few weeks.

As it is, vaccine supplies are dwindling in Texas and California.

COVID-19 vaccines remain in short supply in Texas, and it is difficult to secure an appointment to get vaccinated. https://t.co/BSqw4u3LdY — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 29, 2021

While Americans who want to get vaccinated find they are unable to due to supply shortages, scores of wealthy Mexican nationals have jumped the line to get their injections by chartering private jets to the United States.

RELATED: Americans Last: Rich Mexicans Jet to US, Skip Lines to Get COVID Vaccines

Many Americans are leery of the vaccine amid reports of horrifying allergic reactions, but those who want to get the shots should be able to, without delay.

Unfortunately, they can’t because of supply disruptions occurring under the Biden administration.

“Until we get a more stable supply, it’s going to be hard to meet the demand that’s coming,” Dr. Ghazala Sharieff told KSWB-TV in San Diego on Wednesday.

Will you get the coronavirus vaccine? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“It’s still a big unknown to us. I just reached out to the county today to say, ‘Can you let us know what vaccines we’re going to get for next week?’ and they still don’t know yet.”

Sharieff also noted that many Californians haven’t even been able to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated — all while the Biden White House brags that any American who wants to get the shot will be able to in less than a month.

Amid this inept vaccine rollout, Democrats are demanding that Americans submit to mask mandates and “vaccine passports” — all while gleefully inviting armies of unmasked, unvaccinated illegal aliens to storm the U.S. border every day.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.