Most people who were arrested in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots did not live in the city, Kenosha police revealed Sunday.

Police issued a statement that outlined some information about the 175 people arrested last week in connection with rioting that broke out Aug. 23 after Jacob Blake, 29, was shot by police.

During the rioting, numerous downtown buildings were destroyed by fires or vandalized.

The statement noted that out of 175 people arrested, 102 did not live in the Wisconsin city. That comes to just over 58 percent.

Police reported that people from 44 different cities were arrested in the rioting.

More than 20 guns were seized during the rioting, they said.

On Friday, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said he was aware his city had become a battleground that was attracting people from outside the city, according to Newsweek.

“What I do know is that we have intercepted cars at different times with individuals coming from the West Coast, East Coast, Illinois, Wisconsin — just all over the place,” he said. “And they seem to be the ones who created most of the havoc, not the people in the city of Kenosha themselves.”

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth was adamant that the fires that left downtown in ruins were stoked by those who came to Kenosha to destroy, according to WITI-TV.

“The professional agitators is what we call them, that come from other places, they don’t care. Them coming here, burning a building or looting a building is like, most everybody in this room is like, we’re going out to dinner,” Beth said.

“We know that much of the damage is being inflicted by people coming in from outside our community, with the intent to rob and destroy, not to engage in their First Amendment right to demonstrate,” he said.

You finally discovered Antifa, congrats. MT @juliebosman: All week in Kenosha, people have insisted that damage was done by people from outside the community. The police department has now released numbers: Those arrested came from 44 different cities. https://t.co/DXiZNDrF8r — JohnGilmore (@Shabbosgoy) August 31, 2020

The group Riot Kitchen of Seattle said nine of its members were detained briefly by police after they had traveled to Kenosha to “feed people,” according to Fox News.

Residents of Kenosha said outside influences helped destroy their city.

“It’s outsiders coming in,” said Claude Hamilton, who owns Sir Claude’s Barber Shop in downtown Kenosha, according to Spectrum News.

“Why would we destroy the businesses in our own community, where we shop and get the things we need?”

