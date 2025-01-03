19 Injured, 2 Dead After Homemade Aircraft Crashes in US

Two people were killed, and 19 others were injured on Thursday afternoon when a small homemade aircraft crashed into a warehouse in Fullerton, California.

The plane slammed into the roof of the commercial warehouse, located half a mile from the Fullerton Municipal Airport, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

Security cameras filmed the fireball that occurred during the crash, which caused orange flames and plumes of dark smoke to rise into the sky.

The plane, a homemade Van’s Aircraft RV-10, which seats up to four people, departed from the airport at 2:07 p.m., a mere two minutes before the plane crashed at 2:09 p.m.

The plane was in the process of returning to the airport, according to KNBC-TV.

The 19 people injured during the crash were working inside the warehouse: 11 were taken to the hospital while eight were treated at the scene.

The outlet interviewed witnesses who described the sound of the explosion and the massive emergency response.

“People are just shaken over the situation,” a witness named Mark Anderson told the outlet.

“It was just a large boom, and then one of the people went out and said, ‘Oh my gosh, the building’s on fire,’” he added.

There were indeed first responders from several agencies, including the Fullerton Police and Fire Departments, Buena Park Police, La Habra Police, and the Cal State Fullerton University Police, Brea Fire, Anaheim Fire, Huntington Beach Fire, and the Orange County Fire Authority, according to KVUE.

Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung issued a statement on behalf of the Fullerton City Council which commended the first responders for their work.

“As we come together in the wake of this tragedy, the city of Fullerton is committed to providing support for all those affected and working with the agencies involved to uncover the details of this incident,” Jung said.

“We are grateful for the strength of our community and the compassion we show one another in times of crisis,” he continued.

“Together, we will move forward with resolve, care, and unity.”

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement to KNBC-TV, making clear that the agency, as well as the National Transportation Safety Board, is examining the incident.

“A single-engine Van’s RV-10 crashed in Fullerton, California around 2:15 p.m. local time on Thursday, Jan 2,” the statement said.

“The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates.”

