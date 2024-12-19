FAA Finally Takes Action on New Jersey Drone Mystery, Cites 'Special Security Reasons'

Amid reports of drones in the skies spanning multiple states, the federal government is acting to ban drone flights over much of New Jersey.

The Federal Aviation Administration banned drone flights over a number of communities.

Jersey City, Bayonne, Elizabeth, Harrison, Kearny, Edison, Bridgewater, Cedar Grove, Hamilton, North and South Brunswick, Branchburg, Woodbridge, Clifton, Westampton, Winslow, Gloucester City and Camden are among the communities where drone flights are banned.

FAA Has issued a NOTAM and temporary flight restrictions for Drones until January 17th 2025 in New Jersey after FBI receives over 5K reports of drones

The FAA said it was acting for “special security reasons,” according to NorthJersey.com.

Drones that are launched in defiance of the order could face “deadly force” if officials believe they are a security threat.

Pilots flying drones in the banned areas can be detained by law enforcement.

A Department of Homeland Security representative said the flight restrictions were issued “out of an abundance of caution,” according to ABC.

“We continue to assess there is no public safety threat relating to the reported drone sightings,” the representative said in a statement.

“In coordination with the FAA and our critical infrastructure partners who requested temporary flight restrictions over their facilities, out of an abundance of caution, the FAA has issued temporary flight restrictions over some critical infrastructure facilities in New Jersey,” the statement added.

Drone sighting reports began in New Jersey last month and have spread through neighboring states.

A resident in North Carolina has also said drones are visible in the sky, according to WBTV-TV.

“It was very obvious they were not aircraft,” said Chris Poarch, who works at a warehouse in south Charlotte and said he was about 15 drones.

“As we started to survey the sky we noticed eight more other of these lights,” Poarch said.

Biden finally addresses the drones that have been hovering above the East Coast for weeks: “Nothing nefarious, apparently.” “I think one started and they all got— everybody wanted to get in their deal.” pic.twitter.com/x6M2iJRAIp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 18, 2024

President Joe Biden on Tuesday night downplayed the drone sightings that have flooded in from multiple East Coast states, according to WCAU-TV.

“There are a lot of drones authorized. We are following this closely. So far no sense of danger,” he said,

