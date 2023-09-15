Share
Commentary
Used vehicles are seen at the Roger Beasley South dealership lot in Austin, Texas, on June 7. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

190 House Democrats Vote to Allow Gas Vehicle Bans

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  September 15, 2023 at 11:23am
Sometimes, you have to wonder if Democrats in Congress live on the same planet as the rest of the world.

It’s like they live in an alternate universe run on wishes and fairy dust.

Their insane policies on crime already have made California a living hellhole, where thieves can walk into stores in broad daylight, steal and walk out without any fear of repercussion.


Add to that their ideas about saving the world by taking away your gas stoves and pizza ovens.

But if that wasn’t enough, on Thursday, 190 House Democrats voted against the “Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act,” a bill that would bar states from limiting the sale of gas-powered cars as part of efforts to combat climate change.

Although the legislation did not specifically mention California, it was aimed at the Golden State’s request for a waiver to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, which was also supported by 17 other states that had adopted similar stringent vehicle standards, The Hill reported.

The Biden administration spoke out against the bill, saying in a statement Tuesday that “H.R. 1435 would restrict the ability of California and its citizens to address its severe air pollution challenges.”

Will you ever consider buying an EV?

Thankfully, the legislation still passed — but what does it say about the Democratic Party when only eight of its members in the House had the sense to back the bill?

Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, spoke out in favor of the bill on Tuesday.

“This legislation is about ensuring Americans can continue choosing the vehicles that best suit their lives. It’s about making sure people have the option of driving practical, functional, and affordable cars,” Rodgers said, according to a news release from her office. “And it’s about embracing the legacy of the American auto industry.”

“The answer is not through restrictive government mandates,” the congresswoman said. “Yet that is exactly what President [Joe] Biden’s EPA, California, and others … are trying to do.”

“One way they’re hoping to achieve this radical scheme is by giving California the green light to mandate all new vehicles sold in the state be 100 percent battery electric by 2035,” she said.

“These mandates are divorced from reality, they’re unaffordable and impractical for most Americans, and what I’m most concerned about is that they’re handing China the keys to our auto future,” Rodgers said.

“Instead of forcing Americans to spend more money on vehicles sourced in China in order to advance a political agenda, let’s get back to focusing on people having access to mobility options that are affordable, reliable, and functional means of transportation,” she said.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, called Democrats’ actions to restrict the sale of gas-powered vehicles “MADNESS.”

Pennsylvania Rep. John Joyce, who sponsored the legislation, said in a statement, “California regulators shouldn’t have the power to determine what vehicles are sold to families in Pennsylvania.”

Despite all the compelling arguments from Rodgers and others — including the impracticality of such mandates within the time frame, the high cost of EVs, the lack of infrastructure and grid reliability, the reliance on China and the need for choice — 190 Democrats turned around and voted against a ban on EV mandates.

Which means either they are truly delusional or they are willing to sell out the country and impose severe hardship on its citizens just to promote their radical agenda.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
