Fans Furious After NASCAR Unveils Electric Car: 'This Will Kill the Sport'
As unpopular as the advent of electric vehicles has proven to be, there are still those attempting to push electric cars on the rest of us.
Even in the world of NASCAR, apparently.
On Saturday, NASCAR announced it would be debuting a new “EV prototype” at the Chicago Street Race.
Get a closer look inside and under the hood of NASCAR’s new electric vehicle prototype.#HotPass | @bobpockrass pic.twitter.com/aZJJuxqUQo
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 6, 2024
The car is supposedly a part of the racing company’s initiative to “strengthen its communities and contribute to a healthier planet” and “advance NASCAR’s strategic sustainability ambitions across electrification.”
ABB, an EV company, partnered with NASCAR to develop the vehicle.
“ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, and we help customers globally to optimize, electrify and decarbonize their operations,” ABB Executive Vice President Ralph Donati said.
“The objective of the collaboration between NASCAR, ABB in the United States and the NASCAR industry is to push the boundaries of electrification technology, from EV racing to long-haul transportation to facility operations.”
If that word salad sounded unnecessarily obtuse, here’s what it really means: NASCAR is virtue signaling by pretending to help the world transition from fuel-powered vehicles to EVs.
Of course, the NASCAR audience, which leans blue-collar, down to earth and conservative, was none-too-pleased with the organization’s new hoity-toity initiative.
For better or worse, EVs come with a lot of political baggage, given how aggressively the Biden administration and Democratic politicians want to force them onto an unwilling populace.
NASCAR might as well be spitting in their faces.
NASCAR is reaching for 1 percent of fans and abandoning 70 percent of their fan base, this will kill the sport. The marketing directors need to really evaluate doing this.
— Patrick S (@Patrickichi) July 6, 2024
“NASCAR is reaching for 1 percent of fans and abandoning 70 percent of their fan base, this will kill the sport. The marketing directors need to really evaluate doing this,” one X user wrote.
If NASCAR makes the decision to start running EVs then I’m tapping out, and I’ve been a fan since 1979.
— Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) July 7, 2024
“If NASCAR makes the decision to start running EVs then I’m tapping out, and I’ve been a fan since 1979,” a NASCAR fan commented.
If they go electric I’m finished with NASCAR and I never miss a race
— Tracy (@Tracyp0996) July 7, 2024
“If they go electric I’m finished with NASCAR and I never miss a race,” another wrote.
Electric vehicles may one day be the norm, but Democrats and the corporations all too willing to go along with them continue to push this technology faster than the market can handle it.
The world is just not ready for EVs and pushing them before they’re ready may very well cause more problems than doing so solves.
And what’s more, most of us are more than happy with how our gas-powered cars are working.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.