Fall foliage, pumpkin picking and attacks on the legacy of Christopher Columbus: It must be autumn in America.

The perennial onslaught against the Italian explorer credited with discovering America is as reliable as the rising of the harvest moon to mark the changing season.

But this year, hatred for the country and its founding had already reached a fever pitch by the time the holiday rolled around, with the sight of public monuments being desecrated by angry mobs becoming routine in places like Portland, Oregon.

Under the guise of an “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” members of antifa expressed hatred for a man who lived more than half a millennium before they were even born by toppling the statue of Abraham Lincoln as well as one of Theodore Roosevelt.

Like the rest of the pointless violence they’ve committed in that city and beyond, the useful idiots ignorant of history have used supposed “anti-racism” as their ideological weapon of choice to justify their destructive behavior.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Slurs His Way Through Opening Remarks: 'Because Uh, by Cause It's Ellen General Motors'

What they don’t realize about their hatred for Columbus in particular is that they have taken on the agenda of another equally repugnant organization: the Ku Klux Klan.

In the early 20th century, the KKK was opposed to Christopher Columbus, even attempting to block one statue from being erected in his honor in Richmond, Virginia.

They objected to him because he was “a foreigner, a Roman Catholic, and wrongly credited as finding the New World,” a 2014 piece about the statue in Richmond Magazine said.

That statue, located in Byrd Park for nearly a century, met its end like many monuments this year.

“Anti-racism protesters in Virginia tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus on Tuesday night in Byrd park in Richmond, then draped it in a burning flag and dumped it in a lake, images of the incident posted on social media showed,” Yahoo News tweeted with photos of the wreckage in June.

Anti-racism protesters in Virginia tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus on Tuesday night in Byrd park in Richmond, then draped it in a burning flag and dumped it in a lake, images of the incident posted on social media showed https://t.co/bYxMjr8k3f pic.twitter.com/P5vuQzHTZp — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) June 10, 2020

“In 1925, the KKK tried to stop a Christopher Columbus statue from being displayed in Richmond, Virginia,” Greg Price of the Daily Caller tweeted in reaction.

“Today, the left is attempting to finish what the Klan started. Happy Columbus Day!”

In 1925, the KKK tried to stop a Christopher Columbus statue from being displayed in Richmond, Virginia. Today, the left is attempting to finish what the klan started. Happy Columbus Day! — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 12, 2020

RELATED: Austin: The Biden-Harris Ticket's Goal of 'Equity' Is Illogical, Discriminatory and Totalitarian

It wasn’t just in a previously Confederate state where the Klan sought to block a Columbus monument.

Up north in Easton, Pennsylvania, the KKK attempted to bar the city’s Italian immigrants, who raised the money from among their own community, from erecting a monument to their countryman, according to The Morning Call.

They wanted the statue placed in front of the local high school but were met with the same arguments against the Columbus statue as antifa use today.

Do you think leftists care their arguments align with the Ku Klux Klan? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“At a recent meeting,” the Morning Call quoted from a Klan letter in 1925 at the time of the proposal, “Easton Klan, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, went on record as opposed to the action of the members of the Easton School Board … and [will] use any honorable method to prevent the placing of a monument or statue of any alien, especially one who never set foot on the soil of this country of ours, and never did anything for the benefit of the country or any public school.”

(Surprisingly, the city’s Democratic mayor, Sal Panto, has refused to acquiesce to an online petition for its removal initiated this summer, according to WFMZ-TV.)

In other places like New York City, Time reported that police were stationed in a perimeter around a statue in Columbus Circle, while in Philadelphia, they covered the monument with a crate.

“Inside this box is Christopher Columbus,” former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani tweeted with a photo of the monument.

“This is the Democrats attempt to rob us of our history. This is not just anti-Catholic, this is anti-Italian,” he wrote.

“The position of JOE BIDEN: YOU ‘DON’T DESERVE TO KNOW!'”

Inside this box is Christopher Columbus. This is the Democrats attempt to rob us of our history. This is not just anti-Catholic, this is anti-Italian. The position of JOE BIDEN: YOU “DON’T DESERVE TO KNOW!” pic.twitter.com/Bl3oNrWHZl — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 12, 2020

Giuliani, who serves as one of President Donald Trump’s personal attorneys, was in the city on Columbus Day to rally for the president.

To anyone paying attention to the left, the Black Lives Matter movement and their comrades in antifa, the comparison to the KKK doesn’t just stop at monuments.

Wielding the power of the phrase “white privilege,” segregation — this time imposed against whites in favor of black students — is back on college campuses.

They have distorted values such as hard work, delayed gratification and the nuclear family as hallmarks of “whiteness” rather than a way of living that encourages individual success (what can be more racist than assuming those things are the territory of only whites?).

They assert that one race is inferior to another, such as when black comedian Nick Cannon said white people were “acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil” and called them “savages,” as if the amount of pigment in one’s skin had anything to do with their level of humanity.

These are the same recycled arguments the KKK was making a century ago in favor of their own prejudice, complete with the left’s anti-Catholic bias bubbling up against one of Trump’s judicial appointments.

The sins of yesteryear that supposedly justify this hatred against Columbus were committed by and against all peoples.

However, Columbus’ discovery set in motion the events that would give birth to a nation that truly believes and behaves like all men are created equal — for the first time in the whole of human history.

When these statues are toppled and great men are denigrated, it isn’t just Columbus or any other historical figure they are protesting, but the very nation their work created.

Racism and division are ugly and wrong, regardless of the political affiliation or color of the person perpetuating it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.