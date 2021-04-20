Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

2 Dead After Driverless Car Wrecks, Bursts Into Flames

TeslaSheila Fitzgerald / ShutterstockTwo passengers were found dead after a Tesla Model S crashed with no one in the driver's seat.(Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock)

By Garion Frankel
Published April 20, 2021 at 4:29pm
Mewe Share P Share

When a company like Elon Musk’s Tesla gradually introduces technology that could radically change American life, it’s inevitable any incident involving that technology would immediately become newsworthy.

Unfortunately, such an incident happened Sunday near Houston.

According to Fox Business, around 11:25 p.m. Saturday, a 2019 Tesla Model S carrying two people was likely traveling at a high speed around a curve before it smashed into a tree. Both passengers in the car were killed.

TRENDING: Soccer Player Files Lawsuit Alleging She Was Forced Off Team for Refusing to Kneel

Local deputies believe the car was operating using Tesla’s unique self-driving feature, as no one was sitting in the driver’s seat when the victims were discovered.

A sheriff’s department spokesperson said the crash caused the Tesla to instantly burst into flames. The fire lasted four hours and required 32,000 gallons of water to put out.

“At one point, responding deputies had to call Tesla at one point to ask them how to put out the fire in the battery, which kept reigniting,” Fox Business reported.

Would you buy a driverless car?

Authorities are still investigating whether the advanced driver-assistance feature was in use at the time of the crash.

The incident immediately sparked a social media firestorm, with many in the Twitterverse indicating they would never even consider purchasing a self-driving car:

RELATED: Buttigieg Interview Proves How Disgraceful 'Infrastructure' Plan to Combat Racism Really Is

However, other users defended Tesla, arguing the accident was an isolated incident and the vehicles are extremely safe:

Tesla’s defenders do have a point. According to Tesla’s website, “the advanced architecture of Model S and Model X” was found “by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to have the lowest and second lowest probabilities of injury of all cars ever tested.”

In addition, Tesla found in the first quarter of 2021 that its cars “registered one accident for every 4.19 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged. For those driving without Autopilot but with our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 2.05 million miles driven.

“For those driving without Autopilot and without our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 978 thousand miles driven. By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States there is an automobile crash every 484,000 miles,” the company reported.

Further, Tesla’s self-driving functionality is intended to be used with someone in the driver’s seat at all times, ready to take control of the vehicle if necessary.

“Autopilot and full self-driving capability are intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment,” the Tesla website said.

However, all the positive safety data in the world couldn’t make me get inside a driverless car. Sure, I’ve taken plenty of trains that are entirely automated. But trains run on a set track and don’t have to compete with thousands of other unscheduled, unpredictable trains.

Am I being irrational? Quite possibly. But I like the control I feel when I drive a car, and until automated cars make me feel comfortable and in control, I won’t buy one. I don’t trust technology or other drivers enough not to be the one in command.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Garion Frankel
Contributor, Commentary
Garion Frankel is the senior policy advisor for the Texas Federation of College Republicans. He enjoys and has published articles and academic works on public policy, philosophy and political theory.
Garion Frankel is the senior policy advisor for the Texas Federation of College Republicans. He enjoys and has published articles and academic works on public policy, philosophy and political theory.
Languages Spoken
English, some Spanish







2 Dead After Driverless Car Wrecks, Bursts Into Flames
Democrats Plan to Bring Devastating California-Style Legislation to the Entire Nation
Mysterious Aircraft Spotted Near Area 51 Seen in New Pictures
In Disgusting Move, Michigan Expands COVID Order to Cover Toddlers as Young as 2 Years Old
Reigning Mrs. World Arrested After Her Ugly Meltdown Ends in a Confrontation on Stage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×