Venezuelan immigrants encounter Texas state troopers and a U.S. Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande on Tuesday in Del Rio, Texas. (John Moore / Getty Images)
2021 Fentanyl Seizures by CBP Already Top All of 2020

Andrew ThornebrookeMay 18, 2021 at 3:10pm
It just got a little bit easier to quantify how horrific the ramifications of President Joe Biden’s border crisis are.

Approximately 6,494 pounds of fentanyl — the deadly drug driving the opioid epidemic — have been seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers this year.

That is more than was seized in all of 2020, and just 1,083 pounds less than all that was seized in 2020 and 2019 combined.

It is, simply put, a deadly amount of fentanyl, and serves to highlight the aggressiveness with which the powerful drug is invading American communities from abroad.

The number of Americans at risk from such an amount of drugs is difficult to overstate, and the influx definitely represents a new chapter in America’s ongoing fight against both opioid addiction and the criminals who are illegally smuggling it.

Despite the haul, CBP has actually brought in fewer drugs overall this year so far, possibly due to agents being forced to staff the Biden administration’s sprawling migrant tent cities rather than capture smugglers.

The shift to Biden’s laissez-faire immigration policies has led some agents to sardonically refer to themselves as the “U.S. Welcome Patrol.”

Alas, they’re not wrong. The Biden administration’s policies have created a situation at the border in which fraudulent families and potential terrorists can reasonably expect to be fed and sheltered for weeks at taxpayer expense, to say nothing of the crisis of unaccompanied children being taken in by the government.

Indeed, the Biden administration has shelled out over $3 billion to transport, shelter and feed the more than 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children it has allowed into the country, even as CBP agents have seized over 6,000 pounds of opioids and over 100,000 pounds of meth.

The fact is that, if Biden doesn’t show up and actually do something to send a clear message to halt illegal migrants, the crisis at the border will become an unmitigated disaster both economically and morally.

The number of migrants attempting to cross the southern border, legally and illegally, has skyrocketed under the Biden administration, and it should not surprise anyone that hidden within those masses are thousands of smugglers and other bad actors. Unfortunately for every American, the Biden administration has decided to let many of them roam free in America rather than hold them in custody.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel addressed the situation in a tweet, highlighting that “as many as 24,000 illegal immigrants have escaped into the U.S. unpursued just since Biden falsely claimed ‘we’ve now gotten control’ of the border crisis he created.”

Biden said “we’ve now gotten control” of the border crisis less than three weeks ago.

Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden compared the stark difference in numbers of migrants from last year and this year to drive the point home.

“If a 944% INCREASE is not a crisis, I don’t know what is!” Gooden tweeted.

Indeed, Biden’s border crisis is alive and well, and CBP agents have the fentanyl to prove it.

Did Biden get the border crisis under control?

So long as the Biden administration continues to spend billions of dollars to welcome people it cannot provide for, and to encourage countless others to travel to America at Americans’ expense, so too will the myriad attempts to take advantage of the situation continue.

If Biden cared at all for the working people whose lives are most at risk from the drugs flooding the southern border, he would put an end to the charade of open borders and pursue immigration policies that put the needs of Americans first.

Barring that, Americans will have to maintain vigilance in protecting their communities, because this administration certainly will not protect them.

Andrew Thornebrooke
Contributor, Commentary
Andrew Thornebrooke is a writer specializing in foreign policy and national security. He is the executive editor of The Rearguard and a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University.
Andrew Thornebrooke is an American writer working at the crossroads of communications and policy advocacy. He is an expert in intranational conflict and national security.

He is the founder of The Rearguard, a weekly column dedicated to exploring issues of culture, defense, and security within the context of a receding Western Civilization.

Andrew is a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University where his research focuses on non-state military actors, partisanship, and the philosophy of war. A McNair Scholar and public speaker, he has presented research at several institutions including Cornell, Fordham, and the CUNY Graduate Center.

His bylines appear in numerous outlets including The Free-Lance Star, Independent Journal Review, InsideSources, The Lowell Sun, and The Western Journal.
Nationality
American
Topics of Expertise
Defense; Military Affairs; National Security




