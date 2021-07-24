2022 Candidate Condemns Black Lives Matter as 'Terrorist Organization'

In 2022, Arizona state Rep. Walter Blackman is running to represent Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Unlike many of his political peers, however, Blackman won’t be biting his tongue in order to win votes. Blackman is unabashed in telling it like he sees it.

And when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement, Blackman sees nothing more than a “terrorist organization.”

In an interview regarding his run to represent Arizona in 2022, Blackman told The Western Journal that both antifa and Black Lives Matter are “pushing the black face up front” when in actuality, their agenda doesn’t care about black lives whatsoever.

“My question to them was, ‘OK, so if Black Lives Matter, why are there almost 1,100 abortions a day in black communities. Why is that?'” Blackman told The Western Journal.

“Why is 70 percent, 70 percent of young men end up in prison come from fatherless homes? If Black Lives really matter, those folks that lead Black Lives Matter wouldn’t be spending all their money on all these lavish houses that they own.”

Rather, Blackman argued, they would be “working towards something that’s going to help the black community.”

“And not a handout, but an opportunity to succeed. And they don’t do that,” Blackman said.

Instead, Blackman believes Black Lives Matter hopes to “push a narrative that is close to socialism,” a narrative that is against the nuclear family, against law and order and against the police.

“What they want to do is push that forward and have a black face in front of it. And it’s not right,” Blackman said.

“So as a black community, the black leaders in that community have to stand up, because that’s the only way that the black community is going to be able to recognize what Black Lives Matter really is.”

“And I’ve called it a terrorist organization since they’ve come out and they are on the FBI watchlist and I’ll continue to do that.”

It is true that violence caused by BLM demonstrators — demonstrators with a political aim in mind — has been extensive.

While a report from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project found that only 7 percent of protests over perceived racial injustice in the summer of 2020 ended in riots, an additional report from The Federalist looked into ACLED’s data and found that up to 95 percent 2020’s riots were “linked to Black Lives Matter activism.”

“Of the 633 incidents coded as riots, 88 percent are recorded as involving Black Lives Matter activists. Data for 51 incidents lack information about the perpetrators’ identities. BLM activists were involved in 95 percent of the riots for which there is information about the perpetrators’ affiliation,” The Federalist reported.

Furthermore, it does appear that Blackman was correct in asserting that the FBI had been looking into BLM.

According to a 2017 report from Foreign Policy, the FBI was tracking various “Black Identity Extremists” who happened to be Black Lives Matter activists, although the term “Black Identity Extremists” was later abandoned by the FBI after the agency faced harsh backlash from civil rights leaders, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A subsequent 2018 report from The Intercept also confirmed that the FBI had been tracking multiple Black Lives Matter activists across the country.

According to The Arizona Republic, Blackman received harsh backlash the first time he labeled BLM a “terrorist organization.” Nevertheless, he stands by his claim.

Some experts do believe that BLM’s tactics are similar to other terror organizations.

During an interview conducted in June 2020 by Sky News Australia, former FBI Assistant Deputy Director Terry Turchie argued that BLM’s goals and origins are quite similar to those of various radical left-wing organizations from the 1960s and ’70s, such as the Black Panther Party, which he says “was tied to at least three dozen murders of police officers across the country” and the Weather Underground, a terrorist organization with one former member who has direct ties to BLM.

“No one has read what Black Lives Matter has written as far as their plan and their charter, but it bears a great similarity to what the Black Panther Party was saying back then. The Black Panther Party was a Marxist, Maoist, Leninist organization and that came from Huey Newton, one of the co-founders,” Turchie told Sky News.

“He gave a speech in 1970 at Boston College, and he said, ‘We’re standing for nothing more than the total transformation’ — very important two words there — ‘the total transformation of the United States government and America.’ And he went on to explain that ‘what we want to do is take the tension that already exists in black communities and exasperate it where we can, maybe create situations if we need to, but take those situations where there’s a tinderbox and literally light the country on fire.’

“What would be the issue? The issue would be police racism. Police brutality. This is back in the 1960s and early ’70s.”

In Turchie’s view, BLM’s goal is to use “racism” as “an issue to spark the revolution.”

“It is meant and it is intended to be divisive and to divide the country.”

