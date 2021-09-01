24 American Students from One School District Left Behind in Afghanistan

Twenty-four Sacramento-area students remain trapped in Afghanistan after the U.S. military’s departure on Monday, according to officials at one California school district.

“Our office has been in close contact with the San Juan Unified School District, and have urgently flagged the students’ information with the State Department and Department of Defense,” Sacramento Congressman Ami Bera’s communications director Travis Horne said in a statement, The Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday.

“We have not received an update from the State Department or the DOD,” Horne added.

In addition, three students are reportedly still in Afghanistan from the Cajon Valley Union School District in El Cajon, California, according to a report Tuesday by The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Last week, the Los Angeles Times initially reported a total of 24 students and 16 parents stranded from El Cajon.

However, most have since made it out.

“Cajon Valley School Board member Jo Alegria said the students were in Afghanistan on summer vacation with their families. She said families of the students who are abroad reached out to the district to ask that it hold their places in their classrooms,” the LA Times reported.

“Alegria said the students and families were planning on being home for the school year that began Aug. 17 but were not able to get on their scheduled flights back to the U.S. She said the district was helping get proper documentation for the students to expedite their return home.”

“At least 24 students from El Cajon are stranded in Afghanistan. I’m working diligently to determine the best ways to help those trapped return home safely,” California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa tweeted Thursday.

“I won’t stop until we have answers and action,” he added.

“Jonathan Wilcox, a spokesman for Mr. Issa, said in a statement that the congressman is trying to obtain immigration paperwork for his constituents who are stuck in Afghanistan,” The New York Times reported.

“We are in consistent contact with official channels including the State Department and the Pentagon,” Wilcox said, according to the Times.

The news comes after the U.S. military departure amid chaos and attacks that left more than 100 people dead in Kabul on Thursday.

A total of 13 U.S. military personnel were killed, with more wounded.

It’s unclear how many Americans are still in the country now ruled by the Taliban terrorists.

