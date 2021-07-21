Path 27
News
Migrants are processed by U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into the United States in Penitas, Texas on July 8.
Migrants are processed by U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into the United States in Penitas, Texas on July 8. (Paul Ratje - AFP / Getty Images)

24 House Republicans Send Biden a Letter Warning That American Citizens Can See What's Really Happening

Dillon Burroughs July 21, 2021 at 9:51am
Path 27

Twenty-four House Republicans led by Virginia Rep. Bob Good sent a letter on Wednesday to President Joe Biden pushing him to remove amnesty from the Democratic infrastructure bill, calling it an example of “radical policy agenda.”

“Your candidacy for President was based on promises of ‘unity’ for all Americans. Yet amnesty would be another in a long line of examples of the most radical public policy agenda from a President in modern American history,” the letter read.

“Your administration has supported initiatives that appear designed to lead to a one-party Democrat rule. These include a federal election takeover that amounts to taxpayer-funded campaigns for politicians, open border policies, and an unprecedented level of spending that not only increases dependence on government but has contributed to the inflation millions of ordinary Americans are feeling every day.”

7-21 Republicans to Biden o… by Fox News

Trending:
Ben & Jerry's Anti-Israel Move Backfires as Retailers Announce They Will Stop Selling Their Ice Cream

The letter also condemned Biden’s recent use of images of Jim Crow laws and the Civil War in attacks on Republican legislation.

“Not only have your actions betrayed your calls for unity, you have also regularly invoked images of Jim Crow and the Civil War to smear the concerns of Trump supporters and Republican legislators who support voter I.D. laws,” the GOP leaders wrote.

Democrats announced plans last week to move forward with a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan that currently includes a pathway to citizenship for “Dreamers” — the protected illegal immigrants who came to America as children — as well as other illegal immigrants currently in the U.S.

Should Democrats include amnesty in the infrastructure bill?

“YES. [President Joe Biden] is right,” Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal tweeted Saturday.

“Let’s provide a roadmap to citizenship for Dreamers, TPS recipients, essential workers, and farmworkers as part of the upcoming reconciliation package — a popular policy and a key priority of the @USProgressives, @HispanicCaucus, and @CAPAC.”

President Joe Biden made the issue a major part of his campaign in 2020.

Related:
McCarthy Turns the Tables on Biden, Calls Out His 'Misinformation'

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said during an interview Monday that including amnesty for illegal immigrants in the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill is “the dumbest idea in the history of the Senate.”

“If you give one person legal status there will be a run on our border like you have never seen before — the dumbest idea in the history of the Senate, the history of the White House,” Graham told Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“It will lead to the breakdown of law and order beyond what you see today,” he added.

“The $3.5 trillion Democratic infrastructure package has got not a damn thing to do with infrastructure,” Graham argued.

“They’re wanting to put amnesty in the infrastructure bill,” he added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
24 House Republicans Send Biden a Letter Warning That American Citizens Can See What's Really Happening
McCarthy Turns the Tables on Biden, Calls Out His 'Misinformation'
The Biden Administration Just Ordered an Overseas Airstrike
Texas Reportedly Unveils Its Own Border Fence That Will 'Cut the Feds Out of the Equation'
Report: Massive COVID Spike Erupts Among Detained Immigrants as Biden's Border Crisis Continues
See more...

Conversation