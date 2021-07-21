Twenty-four House Republicans led by Virginia Rep. Bob Good sent a letter on Wednesday to President Joe Biden pushing him to remove amnesty from the Democratic infrastructure bill, calling it an example of “radical policy agenda.”

“Your candidacy for President was based on promises of ‘unity’ for all Americans. Yet amnesty would be another in a long line of examples of the most radical public policy agenda from a President in modern American history,” the letter read.

“Your administration has supported initiatives that appear designed to lead to a one-party Democrat rule. These include a federal election takeover that amounts to taxpayer-funded campaigns for politicians, open border policies, and an unprecedented level of spending that not only increases dependence on government but has contributed to the inflation millions of ordinary Americans are feeling every day.”

7-21 Republicans to Biden o… by Fox News

The letter also condemned Biden’s recent use of images of Jim Crow laws and the Civil War in attacks on Republican legislation.

“Not only have your actions betrayed your calls for unity, you have also regularly invoked images of Jim Crow and the Civil War to smear the concerns of Trump supporters and Republican legislators who support voter I.D. laws,” the GOP leaders wrote.

Democrats announced plans last week to move forward with a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan that currently includes a pathway to citizenship for “Dreamers” — the protected illegal immigrants who came to America as children — as well as other illegal immigrants currently in the U.S.

Should Democrats include amnesty in the infrastructure bill? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“YES. [President Joe Biden] is right,” Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal tweeted Saturday.

“Let’s provide a roadmap to citizenship for Dreamers, TPS recipients, essential workers, and farmworkers as part of the upcoming reconciliation package — a popular policy and a key priority of the @USProgressives, @HispanicCaucus, and @CAPAC.”

YES. @POTUS is right. Let’s provide a roadmap to citizenship for Dreamers, TPS recipients, essential workers, and farmworkers as part of the upcoming reconciliation package — a popular policy and a key priority of the @USProgressives, @HispanicCaucus, and @CAPAC. https://t.co/NuW12lBmsT — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 17, 2021

President Joe Biden made the issue a major part of his campaign in 2020.

On day one, I’ll send a bill to Congress creating a clear roadmap to citizenship for Dreamers and the 11 million undocumented people already strengthening our nation. It’s long overdue. pic.twitter.com/ajO7uUb9po — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2020

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said during an interview Monday that including amnesty for illegal immigrants in the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill is “the dumbest idea in the history of the Senate.”

“If you give one person legal status there will be a run on our border like you have never seen before — the dumbest idea in the history of the Senate, the history of the White House,” Graham told Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“It will lead to the breakdown of law and order beyond what you see today,” he added.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“The $3.5 trillion Democratic infrastructure package has got not a damn thing to do with infrastructure,” Graham argued.

If you give one person legal status there will be a run on our border like you have never seen before – dumbest idea in the history of the Senate, the history of the White House. It will lead to the breakdown of law & order beyond what you see today.https://t.co/PJtPlmeiip — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 20, 2021

“They’re wanting to put amnesty in the infrastructure bill,” he added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.