Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News Sports

25-Year-Old Soccer Player Dies Suddenly After Collapsing Soon After Saving Penalty

 By Jack Davis  February 14, 2023 at 5:49am
Parler Share

A 25-year-old Belgian soccer goalie died after collapsing on the field Saturday moments after stopping a penalty kick.

Arne Espeel of Winkel Sport B collapsed during a match against Westrozebeke, according to the U.K. Daily Mirror.

Espeel collapsed immediately after stopping the kick, which had been awarded early in the second half of the match in Sint-Eloois-Winkel, a village in the Belgian province of West Flanders.

First responders rushed onto the field and used a defibrillator to try to revive him, the Daily Mirror reported.

Espeel was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Trending:
Thanks to Schumer We Know Why They Didn't Take Out Balloon Instantly - It's What We All Feared

“The ball was still in play. Our goalkeeper got up as fast as possible to receive the ball, but then he fell. It was really terrible to watch,” Winkel Sport B assistant  Stefaan Dewerchin said, according to the Daily Mirror.

“When the message came that our goalkeeper was dead, it was an unusually heavy blow. I think some players still don’t realize exactly what happened,” he said.

Have you seen a lot of stories about athletes dying?

No cause of death has been issued.

“Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning at the sudden passing of goalkeeper Arne Espeel. We wish Arne’s family and friends our heartfelt condolences at this heavy loss. Football is taking a back seat for some time,” the soccer club said in a statement, according to the Daily Mirror.

“It’s a tragedy and a shock to us. Arne had been with the club his whole life, and he was dearly loved. It’s a really hard blow,” sports director Patrick Rotsaert said told the Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, according to the Daily Mirror.

Related:
Couple Abandons Baby at Airport Check-In After Arriving Without a Ticket for the Infant

According to the U.K. Daily Star, the Winkel Sport B club’s statement also said, “Arne has played for us since he was a kid, and everybody really liked him.“

“It’s impossible to understand how something like this could happen to someone so young. He had been a completely healthy young lad before,” the statement said.

The Sun noted that the tragedy took place as Espeel’s parents were watching while his brother Aaron was on the Winkel bench.

The game was canceled.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




25-Year-Old Soccer Player Dies Suddenly After Collapsing Soon After Saving Penalty
Quick-Thinking Cashier Turns Tables on Knife-Wielding Man by Wrestling Weapon from His Hand and Chasing Him
High School Football Player on Path to College Team Dies After 'Cardiac Arrest' in His Sleep
Fox's Terry Bradshaw Accused of 'Body Shaming' Chiefs Coach Andy Reid in Strange Postgame Interview
NORAD Commander Gives Chilling Assessment on Downed Craft: 'We're Calling Them Objects for a Reason'
See more...

Conversation