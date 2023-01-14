Rugby Player Dies Suddenly at Age 18: Brillant Young Man with 'Infectious Attitude'

An 18-year-old rugby player passed away unexpectedly in England this week.

Logan Holgate died suddenly on Wednesday, the Manchester Evening News reported.

The cause of death has not been announced, according to Breitbart.

“It appeared that Logan was on track for greater things, being set this year to ascend to the reserve team of the Salford Red Devils, a move that would have significantly raised his standing in the sport,” Breitbart reported.

Rugby-League.com said Holgate was a valued player who made a name for himself on an English squad that “created history in Italy last September.”

In that tournament, Holgate “[impressed] team mates and staff alike with his work ethic, infectious attitude and quick humour.

“He then played superbly in the Semi Final and again in the Final as [England] swept aside Wales before defeating France to win the Under 19 European Championships for the first time in dramatic and emotional scenes.

“He leaves a lasting legacy on the programme and staff – a brilliant young man and team mate.”

A rugby organization in Hensignham said, “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of one our lads, Logan Holgate today,” the Evening News reported.

England Community Lions send Logan Holgate Tribute.

It is with a heavy heart that we give this news. Thank you for everything Logan. https://t.co/LwzE2DpjoM pic.twitter.com/aWpgIJD9Js — England Community Lions RL (@lions_rl) January 11, 2023

“Logan has been with the club since he was young. … We are all devastated at the news and will continue to support the family as much as we can. RIP Logan.”

Ashley Kilpatrick, director of the Whitehaven Rugby League, talked about what an up-and-coming player Holgate was.

“I never personally got to see Logan play but I was told he was a star of the future,” Kilpatrick said.

Many on social media have remarked on the apparent increase in reports of young people, including many athletes, suddenly dying or experiencing unexpected serious health events.







Some have pointed out that the timing of the increase seems to coincide with the rollout of COVID vaccines:







One Utah mom, whose son has suffered life-threatening blood clots in his brain and lungs since receiving a Pfizer COVID shot in April 2021 at age 17, said her son’s medical records directly attribute his condition to the vaccine.

Cherie Romney said her son Everest had been “100 percent healthy” up until he received the vaccine. The damage he has suffered has ended his basketball career, she said.



On Jan. 3, Cherie Romney posted an update to Facebook.

“Just left the Emergency Room TODAY,” she wrote. “Everest has another blood clot, a deep vein in his right leg & they have confirmed his heart is still damaged. Referral to a cardiologist — more to come about his heart as it seems the damage from the inflammation may be permanent. Never mind the [effects] of the traumatic brain injury he still deals with on a daily basis.”

With a note of sarcasm, Romney continued, “Thanks Covid vaccine, thanks to the US government. My former 6’9” basketball player is no longer a basketball player & he is back on blood thinners starting tonight. So glad I was doing ‘the right thing’ & protecting him from Covid, bummer that the lies about that have altered his life forever & almost killed him.

“Covid never even made him sick.”

