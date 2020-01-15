35-Year-Old Man Sings Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli Duet All By Himself on 'AGT: The Champions'

Marcelito Pomoy, a contestant on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” wowed the crowd — and the judges — with a solo performance of one of the most famous vocal duets of all time.

Pomoy, 35, took the AGT stage to perform “The Prayer,” a duet made famous by vocal powerhouses Céline Dion and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in the late 1990s.

The song famously won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 1999 and was nominated for an Academy Award and a Grammy Award in 1999 and 2000, respectively.

The duet has been covered by various artists in varying arrangements over the last 20 years, but Pomoy dazzled the AGT audience and judges by performing both the tenor and soprano vocal parts by himself.

Marcelito Pomoy received a standing ovation from the "America's Got Talent: The Champions" judges after performing "The Prayer" in the show.

Before he began to sing, Pomoy, joined onstage by his supportive wife, Joan, gave the judges some background on his life.

Pomoy, from the Philippines, married in 2014 and has a daughter, Marcella Janiah. While his personal life seems fulfilling and joyful now, Pomoy is also intimate with the loneliness and fear of abandonment.

As a 7-year-old boy, Pomoy found himself abandoned by his mother and trying to survive on the streets. Whenever he felt scared, which he said was often, he would sing.

When Pomoy entered season 2 of “Pilipinas Got Talent,” he hoped that the publicity would lead him back to his family, which worked.

When he was named the winner in 2011, Pomoy’s family was there, including his mother, who asked forgiveness for leaving him as a child.

Now, Pomoy stood in front of possibly his largest audience yet on the stage of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

As Pomoy began to sing his unique version of “The Prayer,” he sailed back and forth between the soprano and tenor lines with ease.

Pitch-perfect and warm tones filled the air, leaving the audience in awe that their ears were really hearing what their eyes were seeing.

Pomoy received heartfelt praise from each judge, including the notoriously grumpy Simon Cowell, who told the young performer, “That was what I call a 10, as simple as that.”

Pomoy continues to compete for the championship prize alongside international contestants from the U.S., Europe, Africa and Asia.

