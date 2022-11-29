37-Year-Old Country Singer-Songwriter Dies Unexpectedly in Sleep Just Hours After His Wedding

The country music world lost an up-and-coming star over the weekend, and the circumstances left many shocked.

According to The Oklahoman, Jake Flint, 37, an Oklahoma-based singer-songwriter, died in his sleep on Saturday night.

The situation is exponentially more difficult for friends, family and fans because he had just been married hours earlier.

The Oklahoman noted that Flint and his bride Brenda exchanged vows on a rainy Saturday afternoon at a remote homestead between the towns of Claremore and Owasso.

Clif Doyal, Flint’s publicist, confirmed the news of Flint’s death on Monday.

“He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. … He was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor. He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome,” Doyal told The Oklahoman.

“He was also larger than life. He easily lit up a room and made tons of friends really easily. … He would go out of his way for people, just small kindnesses. I think that’s why this is such a devastating blow.”

No cause of death has been revealed.



“We’re still just reeling in the shock and disbelief of this,” said Brenda Cline, Flint’s business adviser and former manager.

“We’ve all lost friends, we’ve all lost family members; it’s life. But I don’t think I’ve ever experienced such a shocking set of circumstances with losing someone and how cruel this [is] for Brenda, his wife. To become a bride and a widow in just a few hours is unfathomable. I just can’t imagine what she’s going through.”

Brenda Flint posted a video clip of their wedding on Facebook with the caption, “I don’t understand.”

Flint released four albums between 2016 and 2021 and performed at numerous music festivals.

Given his popularity, especially in the Oklahoma “red dirt” country music scene, tributes flooded social media.

We were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our friend, Jake Flint. Please lift his family up in prayer. You will be missed Jake. @JakeFlintMusic pic.twitter.com/SiidINkIme — The Salty Bronc (@thesaltybronc) November 28, 2022

The Red Dirt world lost a good one. Send a prayer up for Jake Flint, his family and friends today. We’ll miss ya bud. pic.twitter.com/HAuBNJ3GIV — Oklahoma State Probs 🍊 (@OKSTProbs) November 28, 2022

Just heard the news. Rest easy Jacob. You were one of a kind. The world is less without you in it. #RIP #JakeFlint pic.twitter.com/suO36pVdwK — Black Dog Friday (@Real_BDFBand) November 28, 2022

Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer Mike McClure reflected on Flint’s passion for country music.

“He really loved to do it — and you could tell,” McClure told The Oklahoman.

“That was pretty indicative of Jake’s spirit: Man, if you needed something, he was there. … He was just a straight-up good dude and not only worked on his own music but tried to help pave the way for some other artists that hadn’t really recorded yet.”

