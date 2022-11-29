Parler Share
Twitter owner Elon Musk's profile on the social media platform is displayed on a smartphone on Nov. 21.
Twitter owner Elon Musk's profile on the social media platform is displayed on a smartphone on Nov. 21. (Nathan Stirk / Getty Images)

Is Elon Musk About to Blow the Whistle on Twitter's Free Speech Suppression? 'Public Deserves to Know'

 By Ryan Ledendecker  November 29, 2022 at 8:33am
Virtually anyone who’s worked in the conservative news and commentary business for any length of time can tell you a story about a time they were censored or outright suppressed on one of the Big Tech social media platforms.

Since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, and thanks to his hardline stance on keeping free speech alive and well, the billionaire entrepreneur is about to change the world if one of his recent tweets holds any truth.

One of Musk’s many interesting tweets of the day on Monday stood out among the rest. In it, he vowed to pull back the proverbial curtain at Twitter and reveal how the company suppressed free speech throughout its pre-Musk existence.

“The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened …” Musk tweeted.

While Musk is known as an eccentric, humourous individual, he has also proven he is a man of his word, and there’s no reason to doubt that he probably has the goods on how the previous ownership actively worked to suppress voices that didn’t go along with the prescribed progressive narrative.

After all, he owns the company. And he has access to documents that some probably believed would never see the light of day.

Do you think that Elon Musk will expose wrongdoing?

Musk’s promise to unveil the potentially game-changing information came in the wake of a similar hint he issued last week in which he said he’d reveal the internal Twitter discussions that led to the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020, which would have likely been one of the biggest pre-election scandals in modern political history.

On Nov. 23, one Twitter user wrote, “Raise your hand if you think @ElonMusk should make public all internal discussions about the decision to censor the @NYPost’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 Election in the interest of Transparency.”

Musk responded, “This is necessary to restore public trust.”

According to the Daily Mail, Musk had previously expressed concerns over the platform’s decision to block the New York Post scoop on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which contained troves of potentially damaging information that many believe would have affected his father’s 2020 presidential campaign.

“Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate,” Musk tweeted in April.

Now that Musk is steering Twitter’s future from the cockpit himself, it’s clear that his vision of social media differs wildly from the other major players in the Big Tech space.

He’s already proven that by unbanning the account of former President Donald Trump after taking a public poll. Additionally, he’s unbanned several more who were censored by the platform for their conservative leanings. Musk has also offered “general amnesty” to all previously suspended accounts, aside from the ones engaged in illegal or spammy activities.

For once, it appears as if there will exist at least one major social media platform — and it just so happens to be one of the most influential — where conservative voices are provided an even playing field in the sport of political debate and where we’re allowed to question our elected leaders and government.

That’s all we’ve wanted the entire time.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
