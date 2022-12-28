5 Robbery Suspects Thought Throwing Merchandise Out of Car at 133 MPH Would Help Their Cause - It Didn't

The Ulta Beauty Supply store in Texarkana, Texas, notified the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department that they had been robbed on Dec. 14.

After information about the robbery was announced by Central Dispatch, officers in the area came across a white Chevrolet Malibu, according to the Texarkana Facebook page.

Officers had reason to believe this car contained the stolen items because the merchandise was tagged with tracking devices, allowing police to pinpoint its location, according to KTHV.

When the officers approached the vehicle, it took off, KSLA reported.

Officers were then led on a high-speed chase, with the speed reaching 133 mph.

According to the Facebook post, “Officer [Marcos] Luna witnessed the suspects throwing items out the window of their vehicle while fleeing.”

Once the police successfully stopped the vehicle, the alleged robbers were arrested — five people in total.

The alleged robbers include Deja Hunter, Kayla Jones, Romekia Robinson, Marquina Capers and Kyshawn Winston, the only male in the group.

All of suspects were from Shreveport, Louisiana.

Shreveport, Louisiana is about 70 miles south of the Ulta Beauty Supply store they allegedly robbed.

All of the suspects are being held at the Miller County Jail as they wait for their court appearance.

“An inventory search of the suspect’s vehicle was conducted, and a firearm was found inside the vehicle. Once the officers collected all the evidence, it was items from the Ulta Beauty Supply valued at $6,000,” the Facebook post read.

Ulta Beauty Supply offers high-end beauty services and carries name-brand merchandise.

Some of the brands they carry include Sally Hansen makeup, Clinique skincare, Givenchy fragrances, Dionis bath and body items, Londontown nail care, hair styling tools and products, makeup bags and organizers, gifts and more, according to Ulta Beauty Supply website.

This is not the first time Ulta has been targeted. In September 2021, a group of people robbed an Ulta Beauty near Chicago, taking bags of merchandise.

Stunned customers watch a brazen robbery at Ulta Beauty in Chicago: pic.twitter.com/12fG4R7DBh — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2021

On Dec. 1, 2021, police in Lower Macungie , Pennsylvania, said that in 40 seconds five suspects stole $20,000 worth of products from the local Ulta, according to WTXF-TV.

The suspects in the Texarkana robbery are being charged with running from police by vehicle, theft by receiving with a value over $5,000, tampering with evidence, obstructing government operations, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

