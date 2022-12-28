Parler Share
News
The sign for Ulta Beauty is displayed outside a store in Levittown, New York, on March 16, 2020.
The sign for Ulta Beauty is displayed outside a store in Levittown, New York, on March 16, 2020. (Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

5 Robbery Suspects Thought Throwing Merchandise Out of Car at 133 MPH Would Help Their Cause - It Didn't

 By Elizabeth Delaney  December 28, 2022 at 8:04am
Parler Share

The Ulta Beauty Supply store in Texarkana, Texas, notified the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department that they had been robbed on Dec. 14.

After information about the robbery was announced by Central Dispatch, officers in the area came across a white Chevrolet Malibu, according to the Texarkana Facebook page.

Officers had reason to believe this car contained the stolen items because the merchandise was tagged with tracking devices, allowing police to pinpoint its location, according to KTHV.

When the officers approached the vehicle, it took off, KSLA reported.

Officers were then led on a high-speed chase, with the speed reaching 133 mph.

Trending:
National Park Service Officially Renames 'Offensive' Grand Canyon Locale

According to the Facebook post, “Officer [Marcos] Luna witnessed the suspects throwing items out the window of their vehicle while fleeing.”

Once the police successfully stopped the vehicle, the alleged robbers were arrested — five people in total.

The alleged robbers include Deja Hunter, Kayla Jones, Romekia Robinson, Marquina Capers and Kyshawn Winston, the only male in the group.

All of suspects were from Shreveport, Louisiana.

Should convicted robbers and thieves receive harsher punishments?

Shreveport, Louisiana is about 70 miles south of the Ulta Beauty Supply store they allegedly robbed.

All of the suspects are being held at the Miller County Jail as they wait for their court appearance.

“An inventory search of the suspect’s vehicle was conducted, and a firearm was found inside the vehicle. Once the officers collected all the evidence, it was items from the Ulta Beauty Supply valued at $6,000,” the Facebook post read.

Ulta Beauty Supply offers high-end beauty services and carries name-brand merchandise.

Some of the brands they carry include Sally Hansen makeup, Clinique skincare, Givenchy fragrances, Dionis bath and body items, Londontown nail care, hair styling tools and products, makeup bags and organizers, gifts and more, according to Ulta Beauty Supply website.

Related:
Man Receives Hundreds of Dollars on the Spot After He Whips Out His Birth Certificate at a Bank

This is not the first time Ulta has been targeted. In September 2021, a group of people robbed an Ulta Beauty near Chicago, taking bags of merchandise.

On Dec. 1, 2021, police in Lower Macungie , Pennsylvania, said that in 40 seconds five suspects stole $20,000 worth of products from the local Ulta, according to WTXF-TV.

The suspects in the Texarkana robbery are being charged with running from police by vehicle, theft by receiving with a value over $5,000, tampering with evidence, obstructing government operations, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




5 Robbery Suspects Thought Throwing Merchandise Out of Car at 133 MPH Would Help Their Cause - It Didn't
'That's My Hero': Cops Arrive in the Nick of Time, Save 1-Month-Old Who Stopped Breathing
National Park Service Officially Renames 'Offensive' Grand Canyon Locale
Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Kid Sitting in the Back Seat Takes Action
Florida School Employee Complains Over 10 Words Painted on Parking Spot: 'It's Attacking Me'
See more...

Conversation