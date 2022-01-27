'50k Reasons a Month to Care About Ukraine': Owens and Posobiec Detail Biden-Ukraine Conflict of Interest

Can President Joe Biden be trusted to handle any foreign policy decisions involving Ukraine?

During the debut of a brand new segment of The Daily Wire’s “Candace” show — “Foreign Affairs with Candace and Poso” — host Candace Owens and guest Jack Posobiec, the senior editor of Human Events, argued that the answer to that question is a definitive no.

The president’s alleged partiality has become more relevant than ever in recent days as Biden weighs whether or not to involve the U.S. Armed Forces in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Sunday, Biden officials told The New York Times that “President Biden is considering deploying several thousand U.S. troops … to NATO allies in the Baltics and Eastern Europe” in what would be “an expansion of American military involvement amid mounting fears of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.”

Many commentators, including Posobiec and Owens, have pointed out that such involvement would not benefit the U.S. in any major way.

In fact, it may very well do exactly the opposite, according to those commentators.

“It seems this administration wants to plunge us in a war in Ukraine. They obviously really care about this issue. They’re not talking about China, the most obvious threat that we actually face,” Owens said.

So, why get involved at all?

In Owens’ view, it is because “Ukraine is of interest to the Biden family because of Hunter Biden, because of Burisma, because of all of these things that they failed to talk about when Biden was running.”

A report from the New York Post published on May 26, 2021, revealed that when Joe Biden was serving as vice president under then-President Barack Obama, his son Hunter allegedly introduced his father to business associates on the board of the Ukrainian energy holding company Burisma.

The report was derived from emails taken from Hunter’s laptop, which was reportedly left at a computer repair shop in April 2019, containing several incriminating emails and photos — many of which involved Burisma.

Hunter himself was an employee of the Ukrainian company for a time and even sat on its board.

Various social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter, censored the Post’s initial reporting on Hunter Biden ahead of the 2020 election, claiming it was false Russian propaganda.

Despite this, after the election was over, the authenticity of much of the reporting on Hunter’s laptop was verified.

The establishment media managed to get away scot-free with its censorship of the story, which was a terrible look for the presidential candidate’s son and Joe Biden himself. Twitter was reportedly found not guilty of violating election laws by the Federal Election Commission in August 2021.

“Hunter Biden got 50,000 reasons a month to care about Ukraine. This is the family business,” Posobiec said.

“And for some reason, we’re not allowed to talk about it, we get fact-checked when we talked about it. Well, guess what? We know the truth.”

