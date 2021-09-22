Politico has reported that a new book finds evidence that at least some of the contents of Hunter Biden’s purportedly abandoned laptop are genuine almost a year after they were first released by the New York Post.

The Post was briefly banned from Twitter in October for reporting on the contents of a laptop that was said to have been left at a Delaware computer repair shop by President Joe Biden’s son in 2019.

Emails on the laptop appeared to show that Joe Biden was involved in shady overseas business deals, while Hunter Biden ran point for family business in Ukraine and China.

The report was written off by most of the establishment media in the weeks before the 2020 election. Facebook and Twitter worked to limit the spread of the Post’s article. Many have speculated that the coordinated blackout of the story affected the election.

On Tuesday, over 11 months after the story broke, Politico reported that some of the files on the laptop had been verified.

A new book by Politico reporter Ben Schreckinger “finds evidence that some of the purported Hunter Biden laptop material is genuine, including two emails at the center of last October’s controversy,” the outlet reported.

“A person who had independent access to Hunter Biden’s emails confirmed he did receive a 2015 email from a Ukrainian businessman thanking him for the chance to meet Joe Biden,” according to Politico.

“The same goes for a 2017 email in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives includes the line, ’10 held by H for the big guy?’ (This person recalled seeing both emails, but was not in a position to compare the leaked emails word-for-word to the originals.)”

The outlet added that “emails released by a Swedish government agency also match emails in the leaked cache, and two people who corresponded with Hunter Biden confirmed emails from the cache were genuine.”

Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, said last year the 2017 email was genuine, according to Politico.

“While the leak contains genuine files, it remains possible that fake material has been slipped in,” the outlet disclaimed.

Readers of right-leaning media outlets know Bobulinski and his story well. The former Biden insider sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson before the 2020 election for a primetime chat.



The New York Post responded to Politico’s reporting with some predictable snark, its editorial board publishing an Op-Ed on Tuesday headlined, “The Hunter Biden laptop is confirmed?! Color us shocked!”

“While we appreciate the support, the truth is The Post’s reports always have been true, and it’s only because the media wants to protect Joe Biden that they keep referring to the laptop as ‘unsubstantiated,’” the Post’s editorial board wrote.

“Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski already said those emails were authentic — the media just ignored him.”

“The laptop is ‘unsubstantiated’ because the media doesn’t want it substantiated. We figure that won’t change, but thanks, Mr. Schreckinger, for at least bucking the trend,” the Op-Ed concluded.

