66-Year-Old Australian Actor Dead After Being Pulled from the Water Unconscious

Australian actor Peter Hardy died last week in a snorkeling accident.

Hardy, who starred in films and stage productions as well as in the Australian TV series “McLeod’s Daughters,” was 66.

He was found unconscious in the water at 10:40 a.m. local time Thursday at West Australia’s South Beach in Fremantle, Deadline reported.

Bystanders, and later paramedics, tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

Just an hour earlier, he had posted photos and videos of himself on social media, tagged at Cottesloe Beach and South Beach, according to The West Australian.

The posts included a selfie and a video showing the actor relaxing on a beach towel with the caption, “More reasons to be cheerful,” according to that report.

Hardy’s brother, Michael Hardy, shared the news of his death in a Facebook announcement Thursday.

“I am devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning,” he wrote.

“This is the only means I have of contacting his wide group of loved ones and friends. “Rest in [peace] my beloved little brother.”







“Hardy’s credits include drama/romance series ‘McLeod’s Daughters,’ in which he appeared in 44 episodes,” Deadline reported. “He also made three appearances on long running soap ‘Neighbours,’ as well as stints on crime dramas ‘Rush’ and ‘Stingers.’ He was also in Andrew Dominik’s award-winning 2000 feature ‘Chopper’ which starred Eric Bana.

“His musical credits include more than 1,500 performances as Bill Austin in the Australian cast of ‘Mamma Mia!’ Hardy also was in ‘The Boy from Oz’ alongside Hugh Jackman during its Australian tour, and in ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Musical.'”

Peter Hardy, who gained popularity for his roles in McLeod’s Daughters, Chopper and the Mamma Mia! musical drowned late last week.#9Newshttps://t.co/m2FvkVcnx3 — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) March 19, 2023

A close friend, Andy Burns, posted a tribute to Hardy on Facebook, saying he was “inconsolable” at the news of Hardy’s death.

“He was 66 years old and looked like a Greek god, so fit, and so happy to be back in his native WA visiting from London where he had made his home,” Burns wrote.

“He was a superb actor a wonderful singer and guitarist he also played drums and sax. He always loved performing in the theatre as well as film and TV.”







“He decided to buy a canal boat in London which he set up beautifully with some recording gear and he’d send me guitar tracks recorded there to add backings to,” Burns wrote. “Heartfelt condolences to all his family and many friends over this devastating loss especially his beautiful girlfriend Lysa our thoughts are with you …”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.