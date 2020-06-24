73-Year-Old Female Bodybuilder Gives Host Terry Crews Run for His Money on AGT

Some people start chasing a dream from a very young age. Some dabble in a variety of interests before finding what really fires them up. Some have a fire inside them their entire lives that finally gets tended to later in life, turning “twilight” years into their brightest.

Dr. Josefina Monasterio falls into that last category with a “pow!” The 73-year-old life coach came from humble beginnings and kept building until she got where she wanted to be.

Born in Punta de Mata, Venezuela, Monasterio didn’t have much but her name. She moved to the United States in 1973 for her education and she ended up having two beautiful daughters.

While she’d always been active and a bit of a spitfire, she really came into her own at 59 years young, when she decided to tackle her dream: bodybuilding.

Her determination was clear when she entered — and won — her first competition in 2005, just six months after starting her journey, according to TCPalm.

With a master’s in education from Boston University and a doctorate from Nova Southeastern University, Dr. Monasterio began racking up the accolades. She’s also published, with her most popular book being “Vibrant at Any Age.”

“This ageless superwoman will change the way you view aging, fitness, and your own potential,” her website states. “She will teach you that your chronological age is not the defining factor that determines your well being and that the integration of body, mind, emotions, and spirit is the most powerful vehicle for reaching your goals.”

“Her personal accomplishments and empowering shows and book encourage you to break your own personal barriers and make your dreams real.”

Her verve and passion led her to host her own television show for a decade and make appearances on others. But her most recent debut in front of a panel of judges is just one more way she’s challenging herself at the age of 73.

When she strutted out onto the America’s Got Talent stage, no one knew what her age was. Judge Sofia Vergara kindly lowballed a guess of “25” and later revealed she actually would have guessed around 56, but no one seemed to realize that the woman standing in front of them was in her 70s.

The judges and the crowd were floored. She went through a routine, showing off her hard work to the cheers of the crowd. It’s clear that she loves being in the spotlight, and she entertained the audience with her antics.

As she made her way back to the stage, a shirtless Terry Crews walked out and posed with her, much to the delight of the crowd. After the music ended, he dropped to one knee and bowed down to her.

While Monasterio has clearly put a lot of time and effort into her act and the judges were impressed with her hard work, they didn’t quite see her performance as a “talent.”

The 73-year-old bodybuilder won’t be moving on to the next round, but she did what she loves best: she got to be in front of people and entertain them, as she’ll continue to do through her online presence and books.

