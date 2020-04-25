SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Fans Believe Jennifer Lopez's Doppelganger Is a Bodybuilder from Texas

A bodybuilder from Houston has been told she bears a striking resemblance to Jennifer Lopez, who's pictured above.Leon Bennett / Getty ImagesA bodybuilder from Houston has been told she bears a striking resemblance to Jennifer Lopez, who's pictured above. (Leon Bennett / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 25, 2020 at 8:30am
Print

With all the people in this world, it’s no surprise that there are doppelgangers and lookalikes. Perhaps someone has called you by the wrong name, mistaking you for someone else, and only realized their mistake after you responded.

Janice Garay from Houston, Texas, gets that fairly often. It started years ago, when people started seeing similarities between her and a very famous face.

“When I was in LA about a couple weeks ago, there was actually a guy that actually told me, ‘Hey you look like Jennifer Lopez,'” she said during a 2017 interview with KFSN-TV. “And that was just funny because that’s when everything had started, and — but yeah, I get told that.”

But it was on Instagram that people really saw the similarities.

TRENDING: Here Are the States That Have Slowed Down the Most Due to COVID Shutdowns

“It started about a month ago,” she said during the 2017 interview. “And, apparently my pictures were just being shown on the explorer page on Instagram.”

“It was just normal selfies that I’d taken in my restroom and people were just assuming that I was Jennifer Lopez. And people commented on my pictures like, ‘Are you J.Lo?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m Jay from Houston!'”

At the time, she gained about 100,000 Instagram followers within a month.

“It’s been pretty crazy. I never expected it to go this extreme, but it’s an amazing feeling,” Garay said.

The case of mistaken identity is doubly flattering because Garay views Lopez as a role model.

“She is my idol,” she admitted. “She’s somebody that I looked up to since I was a little girl. It is flattering.”

There is one difference between the two that is visible, though, and it has to do with the fact that Jay from Houston is a competitive bodybuilder.

Health is incredibly important to her, as she states in her Instagram posts. She has a daughter, and she makes sure to encourage her in her fitness goals.

RELATED: Actor Richard Gere Becomes Dad Again at Age 70

“LIFT YOUNG, GROW STRONG,” she posted on April 5. “We spent our afternoon outside working out together & we decided to film it! I’ll be posting some time this week.”

“The benefits of strength training for children: 1️⃣ will increase their muscle strength & endurance 2️⃣ helps protect your child’s muscles and joints from any sports injuries 3️⃣ improves your child’s performance in sports 4️⃣ strengthens your child’s bones 5️⃣ helps promote healthy blood pressure & cholesterol levels 6️⃣ most important- helps your child’s confidence & self esteem.”

“Making a healthy lifestyle more of a priority for your family starts with parents leading the way and setting good fitness examples for their kids. As a mother, I think that it is important to talk to your kids about exercising because it’s a habit that you want them to form early.”

View this post on Instagram

LIFT YOUNG, GROW STRONG. ☝🏽💪🏽 We spent our afternoon outside working out together & we decided to film it! I’ll be posting some time this week 😁The benefits of strength training for children: 1️⃣ will increase their muscle strength & endurance 2️⃣ helps protect your child’s muscles and joints from any sports injuries 3️⃣ improves your child’s performance in sports 4️⃣ strengthens your child’s bones 5️⃣ helps promote healthy blood pressure & cholesterol levels 6️⃣ most important- helps your child’s confidence & self esteem ♥️ Making a healthy lifestyle more of a priority for your family starts with parents leading the way and setting good fitness examples for their kids. As a mother, I think that it is important to talk to your kids about exercising because it’s a habit that you want them to form early . I don’t really think you need to approach them about it. It’s one of those topics that you need to show the importance of by leading by example. If your kids see that you’re making a conscious effort to be healthy regularly, they will eventually notice the importance without you ever having to talk to them about it. The most important thing for parents to realize when trying to encourage a child to work out is that it has to be their decision. If you try and force fitness into their lives and it’s not their decision, it will become a chore and that isn’t how it’s supposed to be. Find a way to make it fun for them and I promise that it will stick. Take the time today to make fitness a priority for you, your kids and your family. By supporting your children to live a more healthy and fit lifestyle, you’re dedicating yourself and your family to living better, stronger and more fulfilling lives. 🙏🏽 #GIRLMOM #FITMOM #Health #Fitness #LeadByExample | Outfit – @vqfit @vqfitwomen #vqfitwomen #vqfit

A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N (@jayfromhouston) on

For Garay, it’s all about leading by example and being supportive without forcing fitness into children’s lives.

“The most important thing for parents to realize when trying to encourage a child to work out is that it has to be their decision,” she said. “If you try and force fitness into their lives and it’s not their decision, it will become a chore and that isn’t how it’s supposed to be. Find a way to make it fun for them and I promise that it will stick. Take the time today to make fitness a priority for you, your kids and your family. By supporting your children to live a more healthy and fit lifestyle, you’re dedicating yourself and your family to living better, stronger and more fulfilling lives.”

While Jay from Houston isn’t J.Lo, she certainly has her own set of fans and is using her platform to highlight the difference that regular workouts have made for her and her family.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Weatherman Working from Home Interrupted by Needy Cat, Becomes Internet Sensation
Fans Believe Jennifer Lopez's Doppelganger Is a Bodybuilder from Texas
Divorced Couple Remarries Exactly 55 Years After They First Said 'I Do'
HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Welcomes Baby Girl Named Hazel
Tom Hanks Sends Letter to Bullied Age 8 Boy Named Corona
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×