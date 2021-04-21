On 95th Birthday, Queen Elizabeth Opens Up About 'Period of Great Sadness' for Family

Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926. But this year — her 95th — the celebration looks a little different.

While 95 is a great accomplishment, this year marks the first year in 73 that won’t include the love of her life, husband Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9.

The Duke of Edinburgh was an impressive 99 when he passed, and his funeral was held on April 17 at St. George’s Chapel.

The hearse used at the funeral was a Land Rover Prince Philip himself worked on, and he planned out many of the details of the funeral ahead of time.

“We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith,” the Rev. David Conner said, according to NPR.

“Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humor and humanity.”

Though the in-person turnout was limited because of the pandemic, many have mourned his passing and will continue to do so — including, of course, the queen.

“Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday. HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York,” The Royal Family tweeted Wednesday.

“This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.”

Because of how recently her “strength and stay” left this world, the queen released a birthday statement saying she was thankful for the support and kindness shown to the royal family.

“I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate,” Queen Elizabeth said in a statement.

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

