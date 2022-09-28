Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers caught a lucky break in his team’s 14-12 road win over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers on Sunday, and he knows it.

This stroke of fate didn’t come through a freak play or an act of God — but rather, a Jumbotron mistake.

Rodgers claimed he realized the Bucs planned to run a delay play from keen observation of the stadium Jumbotron screen, according to the New York Post.

The quarterback was speaking in a post-game interview.

Aaron Rodgers just got the Bucs Jumbotron guy fired pic.twitter.com/We6DxucElQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2022

Tampa Bay failed to execute a two-point conversion to tie the game after a touchdown drive. What was a contest between two of the best quarterbacks of the century ended as a low-scoring Packers victory.

Rodgers was candid in his admission that the Jumbotron tipped the Packers off in a post-game interview.

“Sometimes you see things in the game… Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn’t show, even at home,” Rogers said, holding back a coy smile.

“I saw something and just passed on the information.”

Rodgers spoke to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur moments before the snap in the two-point conversion attempt, according to the Post.

It’s possible the Packers’ defense fully realized what to expect, even with Rodgers deciphering the Buccaneers’ play-calling from the sidelines only seconds before.

The quarterback claimed he had recognized that the Bucs were planning to run a delay on two successive plays.

Rodgers was seemingly referring to Brady’s touchdown pass, which was executed from the same shotgun formation as the failed two-point conversion.

“They showed it on the previous play, too. It was a delay on both plays,” Rodgers stated.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles admitted that he intended to meet with the franchise’s operations team on Monday in response to the potential leak of his team’s offensive play-calling.

#Bucs HC Todd Bowles says he’s meeting with the operations team later this afternoon to discuss the image on the Jumbotron that may give the #Packers an advantage on the 2-point conversion. pic.twitter.com/ZgOJH9RevM — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 26, 2022

Tom Brady’s former team, New England Patriots, was sanctioned by the NFL for a 2007 scandal in which coaches were stealing defensive play signals from the New York Jets, according to Bleacher Report.

