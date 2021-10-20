Star QB Aaron Rodgers Goes Off on 'PC Woke Culture' That Tries to 'Silence People' After Coming Under Fire

America’s woke culture belongs in the Stupid Bowl, according to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, never afraid to share his thoughts, drew even more attention than usual after an interaction with Chicago Bears fans on Sunday. He had just run for a touchdown that helped seal the Packers’ 24-14 win over the Bears when he told fans “I still own you,” according to Fox News.

The criticism he received for the remark was still fresh when he appeared Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers bemoaned “the state of our media” before honing in on “the state of our culture.”

The superstar quarterback said wokeness is rooted in discontent and a desire for control.

“There’s a PC woke culture that exists,” Rodgers said, “and there’s a cancel culture at the same time, and it’s based on people’s own feelings of maybe personal [misery] or distaste for their own situations or life or just the enjoyment of holding other people down underneath their thumb.”

Rodgers added that he will not play the culture’s woke game.

“There’s a game within the game, right?” he said.

Do you agree with Rodgers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“And in this game, there’s a player and there’s a game. And if the player abides by the rules of the game, he’s a part of the game. Now, the rules of the game are that you must acquiesce with the woke mob at all times. You must. However, when you live above the game, the game does not exist, and … that’s where I’m at.”

“I’m not a part of this game that’s being played. … I see it, I hear it, but to me it’s comedy.”

Rodgers said he can rise above what woke culture tries to inflict.

“I don’t look at myself as a victim. I don’t want people to feel bad for me because of the spotlight that I’m in and the platform that I have and the scrutiny that comes with it. I accept all of it, I really do. I don’t have a problem with it.

“I just think that it is — for me, helps me to keep sane when I can recognize and point out that there is this culture that exists, that gets off, I think, on shrinking people, keeping them small, keeping them in a box, quieting them through [cancellation] or demeaning comments.”

“I also exist outside of that in a different realm where I do feel confident in the things I say and I do stand behind what I do, and I like to speak the truth, and I’m not a part of this, you know, woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time.”

Outkick founder Clay Travis told Fox that the issue runs deeper than just Rodgers.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“I do think that this woke culture represents the antithesis of everything that sports stands for — the meritocracy, excellence and being able to speak your mind are all to me firmaments of the sports culture,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.