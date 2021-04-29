Lives are on the line when it comes to abortion.

This is why the pro-life movement is usually quick to support pregnancy resource centers and the bevy of free services they offer pregnant women. Nonprofit organizations such as Heartbeat International and Care Net provide women with the support they need to make an informed decision.

Yet abortion advocates often try to degrade their life-saving work through smear campaigns.

In the latest example, Dr. Amy Addante, an OB-GYN trained to perform abortions, criticized “crisis pregnancy centers” in an April 5 Twitter thread, claiming a recent patient had been “traumatized” by an experience at one such location.

1/Today I was providing abortion care. Something I am proud to do. But today, something happened that angered me to my core. Today, I had to hold the hand of a sobbing patient who had been traumatized by a crisis pregnancy center (CPC). — Amy Addante, MD, MSCI (she/her/hers) (@AmyAddante) April 6, 2021

According to the abortion provider, one way the pregnancy center allegedly tried to guilt the woman into carrying to term involved locking her in a room where her ultrasound video was playing on an endless loop. The patient allegedly was not allowed to leave until she accepted a bag of free baby supplies.

7/They lied to her about how far into the pregnancy she was. Ultimately they let her leave after she agreed to take a “gift bag” with various baby products in it. — Amy Addante, MD, MSCI (she/her/hers) (@AmyAddante) April 6, 2021

If the story is true, the pregnancy center should be held accountable for holding a woman against her will. The purpose of these nonprofit communities is to reduce the pain caused by abortion through supportive resources — not to dissuade women from abortion by kidnapping them.

But after sharing the woman’s story, Addante did not mention anything about calling the police, nor did she even provide the pregnancy center’s name and location.

The Western Journal reached out to her via Twitter to ask about those issues but did not receive a response.

The fact that the abortion provider apparently refrained from taking action to prevent other women from being victimized strikes a severe blow to the validity of her claims.

Without any evidence to support the accusations, it seems the thread’s primary purpose was to sow societal distrust toward pregnancy centers.

“Dr. Addante gave an unsubstantiated sob story and expected people to believe her merely because she’s a doctor,” pro-life advocate Petra Wallenmeyer wrote in a Tuesday statement to The Western Journal.

“[I]n reality she was just regurgitating disproven pro-choice talking points.”

Even worse, Addante breezed past the trauma suffered by the alleged victim in order to celebrate her provision of “judgement-free, safe, legal abortion care.”

And while Addante also tweeted that she and her team provided the woman with a “safe space” to process her trauma, licensed counselor Robin Atkins questioned the abortion provider’s ability to offer any such care.

14/I provided that patient judgement-free, safe, legal abortion care today. My team created a safe space for her physically, mentally, and emotionally after the trauma she sustained at the crisis pregnancy center. — Amy Addante, MD, MSCI (she/her/hers) (@AmyAddante) April 6, 2021

“I have grave concerns about any woman receiving an abortion from a doctor she didn’t know prior while in a state of distress or trauma,” Atkins wrote in a separate Tuesday statement provided to The Western Journal.

“This woman deserved to have compassionate counseling prior to making a life altering decision. Abortionists are not trained therapists and have a built in conflict of interest in this scenario.”

Women considering abortion are also entitled to truthful information about the free services pregnancy centers provide.

By attacking pro-life resources with dishonest rhetoric, Addante and others in her industry are likely to discourage women from locating the support they need to navigate all their options.

Unless Addante can validate the story, there is no reason to view her thread as anything other than an uncharitable attack on pregnancy centers.

