Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Mewe Share P Share

Act of Kindness from Stranger Leads to Series of Blessings for Homeless Man, Finds Job and Community Support

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 12, 2021 at 4:27pm
Mewe Share P Share

Not too long ago, Kenneth Smith from Forth Worth, Texas, was homeless. He was sleeping in a chair outside an Outback Steakhouse when a leaving customer stopped to ask him a simple question: “Are you alright?”

Smith answered honestly.

“She asked me was I alright, so I told her, ‘No, I’m not OK at this time,” he told WFAA-TV. But instead of that being the end of their interaction, the woman handed him a gift card to the restaurant for $100.

It helped.

“I actually chilled after I got through eating because I was big and full,” Smith said. But it was only the beginning.

TRENDING: White House Sends a Message to Female Athletes Forced to Compete Against Transgender Opponents

When he ate at the restaurant, managing partner Laura Hodges spoke to him and made him another very generous offer.

“I said, ‘Hey, I don’t ever want you to want for food or go hungry,'” she recalled telling him. “I want you to always have somewhere that you can get a warm meal. So, here’s my business card. Bring it anytime.”

For a few months, Smith would show up for that promised food. Eventually, he got something more: a job cleaning and bussing tables.

With a new source of income, he was interested in getting off the street and into affordable accommodations. To help with the search, Hodges posted in the Fort Worth Foodies Facebook group to ask for some suggestions.

“I run a restaurant here on Bryant Irvin/Overton Ridge and I’ve recently employed a homeless gentleman,” she posted. “He is wonderful and works very hard. He tries to pay for a motel room daily. Does anyone know of a motel close by that rents for less than $60 per night. He is just trying to get a fresh start.”

But she got far more than pointers. People began offering all sorts of assistance, including gently used business clothes, grocery deliveries, six weeks at the local extended-stay hotel and outright cash.

“I had absolutely no idea that people were going to latch onto that,” Hodges explained. “And all they wanted to do was throw assistance out there and resources in any way that they possibly could.”

RELATED: Michigan Community Comes Together to Help Down and Out Ex-Firefighter

And none of this would have happened if it hadn’t been for the kindhearted stranger who asked Smith how he was doing.

“We wish we could find her and know who she was because she blessed both of our lives,” Hodges said. “This has been a great thing for both of us. I’m blown away by the generosity of people. It’s absolutely amazing.”

Thanks to the blessings from total strangers, Smith is in a very different place than where he started — and he plans on making the best of it.

“I think it’s so much of a good blessing, and it’s wonderful just to have people you know these days that’ll do things for you,” he said. “This is a whole ’nother new beginning that God blessed me with, so I’m trying to get on this right good track that he wants me to stay on.”

“God is good, and if he can do it for me, he can do it for anybody else.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Officer Gifts Leash and Toy to Three Boys After He Sees Them Walking New Puppy with Rope
Act of Kindness from Stranger Leads to Series of Blessings for Homeless Man, Finds Job and Community Support
Community Comes Together to Celebrate WWII Vet's 96th Birthday, Over 100 Cars Show Up for Drive-By Parade
Workers Discover Stuffed Toy Left at Airport, Document Its Travels Around the Building
Family Forced to Call Police After 10-Week-Old Puppy Gets Head Stuck in Cornhole Board
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×