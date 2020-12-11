Tommy “Tiny” Lister, an actor and former professional wrestler, was found dead in his apartment in Marina Del Ray, California, on Thursday. He was 62.

According to TMZ, friends and business associates of the 6-foot-5-inch monolith of a man grew concerned when they didn’t hear from him after Wednesday.

They contacted police to perform a wellness check, and when deputies entered the residence on Thursday, they found Lister unresponsive and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lister’s manager, Cindy Cowan, told CNN that Lister fell ill about a week ago and had been experiencing disconcertingly COVID-like symptoms. He had to cancel an acting job Saturday because he felt weak and was having trouble breathing.

“It literally went so fast,” Cowan said, adding that his condition “got really bad, really quick.”

While no cause of death has been confirmed yet, authorities say it appeared he died of natural causes — but the investigation is ongoing.

Since 1984, Lister played numerous roles in film and television. He appeared in “Confidence,” “The Dark Knight,” “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” “Friday,” “No Holds Barred” and “The Fifth Element,” among many others.

Often chosen as the “bad guy” because of his imposing stature, Lister also made his mark in comedy and wrestling. After appearing in “No Holds Barred” with Hulk Hogan, Lister extended his acting role into the wrestling world, and for six months played the part of professional wrestler “Zeus.”

According to his IMDb bio, his talent went beyond acting and wrestling — alongside his wife, he was a great force for good, too.

“Tiny Lister has worked with some of the greatest directors (Quentin Tarantino, Luc Besson, John Frankenheimer), many of our most noted actors (Marlon Brando, Samuel L. Jackson, Johnny Depp, Peter O’Toole) and a good share of the top talent in wrestling and rap (Hulk Hogan, 50 Cent and Tupac Shakur, respectively) — but it is Tiny’s devotion to ministry and public speaking that makes the biggest impression,” his IMDb bio states.

“Along with his wife Felicia, Tiny now ministers across the country, reaching out to troubled youth, and sharing his powerful testimony and inspiration in churches and schools.”

Friends and fellow stars have wished him farewell on social media, highlighting his kindness and talent.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Tom ‘Tiny’ Lister, known as Zeus to the WWE Universe, passed away today at age 62,” World Wrestling Entertainment shared on Facebook.

In an article dedicated to the late wrestler, the company added, “WWE extends its condolences to Lister’s family, friends and fans.”

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

“America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera,” Ice Cube tweeted. “Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

