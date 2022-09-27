Adams Praises NYC While Mocking Americans from Red State - 'Doesn't Have a Brand'

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City took aim at Americans from Kansas during a Tuesday news conference about his Sunday trip to Puerto Rico.

Adams stated people knowing he was from New York City meant something.

“This is the international city. This is America’s city. If people like it or not, this is America’s city. What we do is going to impact what happens across the globe and how people are going to perceive us across the globe,” Adams said, according to a transcript of his speech.

“When I walked with that polo shirt with mayor on the back of it and went in those different locations, you have looked at the faces of people. That this city was saying to people that they matter,” Adams said.

“That means so much to people outside of this country and those who are part of are locations around the globe.

“And we sometimes take that for granted.”

“We have a brand. New York has a brand. And when people see it, it means something,” he said.

“You know, when we go … Kansas doesn’t have a brand,” Adams continued, drawing laughter from some sharing the stage with him.

“When you go there, okay, you’re from Kansas … but New York has a brand. It has a brand, and that brand means diversity. That brand means we care. That brand means we are compassionate.”

Adams and other officials took a Sunday trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to assess damage done by Hurricane Fiona, the New York Post reported. The hurricane made landfall Sunday, knocking out electrical power.

