News
Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, speaks during the 2020 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 in New York City on Sept. 19.
Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, speaks during the 2020 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 in New York City on Sept. 19. (Leigh Vogel / Getty Images)

Adams Praises NYC While Mocking Americans from Red State - 'Doesn't Have a Brand'

 By Harold Hutchison  September 27, 2022 at 1:18pm
Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City took aim at Americans from Kansas during a Tuesday news conference about his Sunday trip to Puerto Rico.

Adams stated people knowing he was from New York City meant something.

“This is the international city. This is America’s city. If people like it or not, this is America’s city. What we do is going to impact what happens across the globe and how people are going to perceive us across the globe,” Adams said, according to a transcript of his speech.

“When I walked with that polo shirt with mayor on the back of it and went in those different locations, you have looked at the faces of people. That this city was saying to people that they matter,” Adams said.

“That means so much to people outside of this country and those who are part of are locations around the globe.

“And we sometimes take that for granted.”

“We have a brand. New York has a brand. And when people see it, it means something,” he said.

“You know, when we go … Kansas doesn’t have a brand,” Adams continued, drawing laughter from some sharing the stage with him.

“When you go there, okay, you’re from Kansas … but New York has a brand. It has a brand, and that brand means diversity. That brand means we care. That brand means we are compassionate.”

Adams and other officials took a Sunday trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to assess damage done by Hurricane Fiona, the New York Post reported. The hurricane made landfall Sunday, knocking out electrical power.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Harold Hutchison
Conversation